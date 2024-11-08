SJHN Daily: Sturm’s Fiancée Helping Jr. Sharks, Carlsson Ready To Play, SAP Center’s New Food/Merch

On Thursday night, the San Jose Sharks hosted the SAP Center Gameday Eats & Pro Shop Showcase. Essentially, it was an opportunity for the organization and the arena to show off their new merchandise and concessions that will soon be available to the general public.

Quite a bit of the merchandise was Joe Thornton-themed. Of course with his jersey retirement later this month, that was certainly to be expected. Other interesting things included a crossover Sharks/WWE championship belt, hats designed by local artists and serve-ware they’ll be using in concessions including a mini helmet for nachos.

The new food items, which were curated by executive chef Francisco Garcia, were widely varied. My personal favorite was the Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle Sandwich, with the Tender Pig Wings as a close second. The sandwich was a perfect mix between sweet and spicy, as someone who typically struggles with spicy food I was still able to enjoy it.

There were also a couple of new burgers, the Teal Smash Burger and a Vegan Smash Burger. For dessert, they also included a Teal Concha which was a great change of pace.

A few of the SAP Center’s partners on the concourse also announced some new menu items, such as Arteaga’s Carne Asada Fries and Flor de Pineapple’s Pineapple Fried Rice.

Those options will be available for the general public in various areas across the concourse. Meanwhile, they also announced a few new premium options that will be available only in suites. The premium food included prime rib, salmon, and chicken kebabs.

Sheng was a big fan of the chicken kebabs!

During the event earlier tonight, the Sharks also revealed some new merch. #TheFutureisTeal pic.twitter.com/eWeTb5AX39 — William (@William_Espy) November 8, 2024

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Jake Walman is day-to-day with an injury immediately after being a healthy scratch.

Jack Thompson and Will Smith discussed Thompson’s first goal.

Welcome to (San Jose Sharks) reality, Macklin Celebrini.

Connor Murphy of the Chicago Blackhawks talked about his experience with the same injury that’s plaguing Logan Couture.

Other Sharks News…

Tyler Toffoli, Nico Sturm, Luke Kunin, Thomas Bordeleau, Ryan Warsofsky, were among the many from the San Jose Sharks organization at the USA-Canada Rivalry game on Wednesday at Tech CU Arena. Sturm told SJHN that his fiancée Taylor and Luke Kunin’s wife Sophia, both former pro players, are helping to coach Jr. Sharks players.

Ahead of their Hockey Fights Cancer game on Thursday, the San Jose Sharks honored six kids who have had, or are currently fighting cancer.

Welcome to the team Ezra, Sophia, Aidan, Bridget, Mattias, and Jeremy! 💪 All six kids who joined us on the ice have fought or are currently fighting cancer.@KPSanJose x @KPSantaClara pic.twitter.com/WbsOcc3efu — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 8, 2024

The newest Shark, Timothy Liljegren, played his 200th career game on Thursday night as well.

200 games in the League for Lily! 👏 pic.twitter.com/EnE59xebCb — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 8, 2024

San Jose Sharks prospect Eric Pohlkamp was named the NCHC Defenseman of the Week

Eric Pohlkamp snags his 2nd @theNCHC Defenseman of the Week honor following a 4-point weekend at Yale. Read More: https://t.co/AIA5Vb5xaF#GoPios pic.twitter.com/xEqta9hkmZ — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 4, 2024

There were also a few roster moves at both the AHL and ECHL level. Carlsson told SJHN that he’s healthy and ready to play for the Cuda.

The #SJBarracuda have reassigned forwards Luke Grainger and Mitchell Russell have to the @Wichita_Thunder. pic.twitter.com/19ENeUKfrs — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) November 7, 2024

Around the NHL…

Matvei Michkov was a healthy scratch for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Meanwhile, the Flyers are also demanding a high price for defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar gave the latest update on Gabriel Landeskog.

Brock Boeser left the Canucks’ matchup against the Kings following a high hit by Tanner Jeannot…Jeannot was suspended for three games.

After a win against Colorado, the Winnipeg Jets improved to 13-1 on the season.

Dylan Holloway is back with the St. Louis Blues following a scary injury on Tuesday.

The PWHL revealed their teams’ new jerseys.