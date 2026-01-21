San Jose Sharks
Sharks Shocked by Quick Lightning Strikes, Lose 4-1
TAMPA BAY — The San Jose Sharks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena.
Tyler Toffoli scored, but the Sharks lost 4-1.
Period 1
F3 Misa backtracks, interception.
1 in: Smith forces an NZ pass, intercepted, those are the engagement mistakes that Warsofsky said have to be avoided against the Lightning. Leads to Tampa possession. Then, Celebrini makes a smart dump out, it leaves Graf in a one-on-one up the ice with Raddysh, and Graf wins it and fires a good shot. That’s a smart way to use Graf, get him up the ice in one-on-one situation, there’s a fair chance that he wins the puck.
9 in: Looks like refs are going to let stuff go, that looks like that should be a Cernak interference on Celebrini. But big and mean and quick, I would think the San Jose Sharks would like a defender like Cernak.
10 in: Dickinson had a chance to get it out, but under duress, Goncalves stick, doesn’t, leads to a big Askarov glove on James and a James post. Dickinson has to play faster there, you always want to make a play, but you have to decide quick if that isn’t there, just get it out.
Toffoli goal: Good job by Toffoli to anchor himself in front of Vasilevskiy, and Eklund does a better job of wheeling it behind the net, putting puck into a dangerous place.
Hagel goal: Immediate response, Dickinson has got to shake that off. In the chaos, Hagel beats Wennberg to the front. Wennberg typically doesn’t get beat like that, looked like a long shift for him. But that’s just giving one to a team that totally doesn’t need gifts.
Decent period for the San Jose Sharks, 8-6 shots in their favor, but I thought Tampa had the better chances. See if they can pick it up.
Period 2
1 in: Gourde has a Grade-A, misses the net, I think. Someone lost him there, Smith or Graf? Remenda says Orlov should’ve stopped at the net, fair too.
Cirelli goal: Sharks can’t kill the cycle. Askarov might’ve overcommitted on the pass to Hagel, but Sharks needed to defend better.
Guentzel goal: Sharks fall asleep again, Guentzel all alone in front for one-timer. Broadcast hard on Askarov for puckhandling mistake, but I think it’s a little harsh. Wasn’t a good handle by any stretch, but it didn’t lead directly to goal, and defense had enough time to recover.
5 in: Klingberg then Wennberg go for long passes, intercepted in NZ. This isn’t the right way to play, granted, Tampa making it hard in NZ, everyone looks covered. But NZ turnovers equal to counterattack.
6 in: Reaves hurts Carlile with, well, not sure what. He does go into boards awkwardly and he’s helped off. Tampa power play.
9 left: San Jose Sharks are normalizing game, at least. Celebrini line has some forecheck, but no chances. Let’s see if they can build on an adequate shift or two.
Klingberg-Celebrini-Smith-Eklund-Wennberg is PP1…not Celebrini’s best power play. He looked maybe gassed on it, though can’t be sure of that, specifically. Just wasn’t sharp.
Tampa’s got a lot of injuries, so the talent difference between the Sharks and Lightning isn’t as sharp, but San Jose has just given away the store today.
1 left: Graf with Misa and Regenda? Let’s see if that change holds next period.
Period 3
Actually, Misa is on the wing with Celebrini. Smith on wing too. Followed by Graf-Gaudette-Regenda. Other lines same.
6 in: Nice one-touch pass by Orlov into Misa’s speed. Putting Misa on the wing makes sense to me, he’s more fast than strong at this point of his physical development, which in my mind, makes him a better winger than center now.
7 in: Celebrini work rate off the charts this shift. Puck touches not as sharp, but he’s the Tasmanian Devil.
8 left: Reaves intercepts it high, breakaway, but Vasilevskiy with some clutch saves. That would’ve been a nice birthday present for Reaves.
5 left: Did Askarov stop those?? Shame the San Jose Sharks are probably going to waste those saves. Askarov got one of them, the side to side to the right, stopped Nick Paul. Jaw-droppinfg. Orlov blocked the other.
Tampa is such a good team. Well coached as well. They simply do not give you space. Feels impossible to get zone entries and exits with possession against them.
And the team was coming off a physical and emotional game the night before. Tampa is great and the schedule did the team exactly zero favors. I can’t get too plussed one way or the other, I’ve had this one as an L for awhile. Let’s get home and rest a couple days and punch the Rangers in the mouth before the long roadie heading into the break where 3 games are very winnable. If they finish 4-2, that would complete basically a dream first 60% of the season. Even 3-3 would be very good considering how tough the last… Read more »
Agree, 13-0-1.Tampa has it all. Maybe give Ned a few more starts b4 break. Just can’t put wins together especially putting Asky in net.
Nah the goals Asky gave up weren’t softies at all
they can’t all be gems
They are just damn good
Tampa is just good and really well-coached. They know how to slow down even elite players like Macklin. They are so well structured. Very weird bench penalty for the Sharks lone PP. At one point in the 3rd period, I think I spotted the line of Misa, Celebrini and Smith with Dickinson as one of the d-men all on the ice together. Age-wise, that’s 18, 19, 19 and 20. A note from elsewhere. Sharks traded up from 14th overall to 11th and picked Dickinson a few drafts ago. The player that went at 14 was Konsta Helenius to the Sabres.… Read more »
I don’t want to poke the bear, just curious if other people are seeing the same:
Has Celebrini’s puck control sort of declined slowly over the past bit? Feel like earlier in the year the puck was glued to his stick/he never had trouble receiving anything whatsoever.
(Yes Tampa is great and yes teams are doing everything in their power to just stop him)
Feels like there are moments where Celebrini looks tired. At one point, Macklin played over 100 minutes in a 4 game stretch.
Warsofsky needs to help Macklin manage himself.
Agreed 100%. He may be 19 and has a beast of an engine but he seems to be struggling when the schedule gets gnarly.
He doesn’t get an Olympic break either but his minutes will be much lower on the Canadian team.
I do standings by looking at games over NHL .500 (much better way to do it). So I’m gonna assume the top 3 teams in the Central are in the playoffs and Vegas in the Pacific is also in. I’m also going to eliminate the 5 Western teams under NHL .500 from the playoffs, (there a few who might be able to get hot and get back into it, but its a substantial hill to climb). This basically leaves 7 teams fighting for 4 spots. EDM +7 Utah +5 SJS +4 LAK +4 ANA +4 SEA +3 NSH +1 Sharks… Read more »
Sharks have 9 games remaining against these teams, 4 of them vs EDM