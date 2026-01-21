Sharks Shocked by Quick Lightning Strikes, Lose 4-1

TAMPA BAY — The San Jose Sharks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena.

Tyler Toffoli scored, but the Sharks lost 4-1.

Period 1

F3 Misa backtracks, interception.

1 in: Smith forces an NZ pass, intercepted, those are the engagement mistakes that Warsofsky said have to be avoided against the Lightning. Leads to Tampa possession. Then, Celebrini makes a smart dump out, it leaves Graf in a one-on-one up the ice with Raddysh, and Graf wins it and fires a good shot. That’s a smart way to use Graf, get him up the ice in one-on-one situation, there’s a fair chance that he wins the puck.

9 in: Looks like refs are going to let stuff go, that looks like that should be a Cernak interference on Celebrini. But big and mean and quick, I would think the San Jose Sharks would like a defender like Cernak.

10 in: Dickinson had a chance to get it out, but under duress, Goncalves stick, doesn’t, leads to a big Askarov glove on James and a James post. Dickinson has to play faster there, you always want to make a play, but you have to decide quick if that isn’t there, just get it out.

Toffoli goal: Good job by Toffoli to anchor himself in front of Vasilevskiy, and Eklund does a better job of wheeling it behind the net, putting puck into a dangerous place.

Hagel goal: Immediate response, Dickinson has got to shake that off. In the chaos, Hagel beats Wennberg to the front. Wennberg typically doesn’t get beat like that, looked like a long shift for him. But that’s just giving one to a team that totally doesn’t need gifts.

Decent period for the San Jose Sharks, 8-6 shots in their favor, but I thought Tampa had the better chances. See if they can pick it up.

Period 2

1 in: Gourde has a Grade-A, misses the net, I think. Someone lost him there, Smith or Graf? Remenda says Orlov should’ve stopped at the net, fair too.

Cirelli goal: Sharks can’t kill the cycle. Askarov might’ve overcommitted on the pass to Hagel, but Sharks needed to defend better.

Guentzel goal: Sharks fall asleep again, Guentzel all alone in front for one-timer. Broadcast hard on Askarov for puckhandling mistake, but I think it’s a little harsh. Wasn’t a good handle by any stretch, but it didn’t lead directly to goal, and defense had enough time to recover.

5 in: Klingberg then Wennberg go for long passes, intercepted in NZ. This isn’t the right way to play, granted, Tampa making it hard in NZ, everyone looks covered. But NZ turnovers equal to counterattack.

6 in: Reaves hurts Carlile with, well, not sure what. He does go into boards awkwardly and he’s helped off. Tampa power play.

9 left: San Jose Sharks are normalizing game, at least. Celebrini line has some forecheck, but no chances. Let’s see if they can build on an adequate shift or two.

Klingberg-Celebrini-Smith-Eklund-Wennberg is PP1…not Celebrini’s best power play. He looked maybe gassed on it, though can’t be sure of that, specifically. Just wasn’t sharp.

Tampa’s got a lot of injuries, so the talent difference between the Sharks and Lightning isn’t as sharp, but San Jose has just given away the store today.

1 left: Graf with Misa and Regenda? Let’s see if that change holds next period.

Period 3

Actually, Misa is on the wing with Celebrini. Smith on wing too. Followed by Graf-Gaudette-Regenda. Other lines same.

6 in: Nice one-touch pass by Orlov into Misa’s speed. Putting Misa on the wing makes sense to me, he’s more fast than strong at this point of his physical development, which in my mind, makes him a better winger than center now.

7 in: Celebrini work rate off the charts this shift. Puck touches not as sharp, but he’s the Tasmanian Devil.

8 left: Reaves intercepts it high, breakaway, but Vasilevskiy with some clutch saves. That would’ve been a nice birthday present for Reaves.

5 left: Did Askarov stop those?? Shame the San Jose Sharks are probably going to waste those saves. Askarov got one of them, the side to side to the right, stopped Nick Paul. Jaw-droppinfg. Orlov blocked the other.