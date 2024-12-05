Rude Awakening: Lightning Shock Sharks 8-1

TAMPA, Fla. — The San Jose Sharks visit Amalie Arena to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Lightning struck the Sharks again and again, and they were blown out 8-1. Alex Wennberg scored.

Period 1

This is one of those games, recent theme, how will the San Jose Sharks handle prosperity? They are less and less the guys we can take a night off against and becoming more hey, we gotta watch for this team.

Sharks have struggled in Tampa recently, losing five of their last six here, going back to 2017. Bad losses too, been outscored 30-12 combined in last six. Last year was 6-0 loss here, just seventh game of season, and I could tell there was something wrong with that team. Just lack of talent, how they were playing. The 10-goal losses would follow shortly thereafter.

Sharks also just 2-8-2 versus Lightning since 2017-18 season.

Atkinson goal: Well, that’s not the way to start. Between Liljegren and Kostin, that must get out. Not sure if the pass was too weak, or Kostin was a little far ahead.

2 in: Determined Walman battle on Point, gets it out, good work.

5 in: Both good read by Ceci to pinch on loose puck in slot and for Wennberg to recognize and cover for his D.

Did Paul just kick pass it cross-slot in DZ for the easy clear? Nice. Maybe just an accident, but if not, great little play.

Geekie goal: Oh man, that’s a tough one. Looks like it just goes through Vanecek? There was a lot of traffic. And Sharks just had their best chance of the game, Granlund 2-on-1 shot off bad Lightning change.

8 in: Point gets a measure of revenge on Walman, Walman gets flat-footed with puck, just taken off his stick.

Hagel goal: Rutta gets picked by the ref, Hagel slips free. Outwaits Vanecek. Sharks timeout.

Hagel goal: Back-to-back NZ turnovers by the San Jose Sharks. Yuck. Then Hagel just blows by Rutta. Rutta breaks his stick in frustration. Can see Rutta sitting for maybe Vlasic soon, just a guess.

9 left: Great Vasilevskiy glove save on Zetterlund shot, nice feed by Kostin. But Vasilevskiy so deep in his net, makes the glove look easy.

4 left: Sharks just playing a step behind. Rutta and Thompson win a puck battle, but think it was Kunin, can’t get it out. Then Sharks win it again, but Toffoli turns it over on NZ flip, not the worst turnover location, but Kunin not there to meet puck, pressure Lightning player who catches flip. Just not in sync. Then Eyssimont gets a shot on Thompson one-on-one, and Thompson step behind, trips Mikey as he hustles to pass. Lightning playing, Sharks thinking.

Guentzel goal: I suspect Blackwood will come in next period? Don’t put that power play goal on Vanecek, but Sharks need a kick in the ass.

This should be a lesson to the Sharks: First period in Washington could’ve been like this if Blackwood wasn’t out of his mind. And I don’t even put this on Vitek, like I said, maybe just Geekie goal. But if you don’t play a serious game, this can happen.

Period 2

Blackwood is in.

Opening shift, 2-1-2 forecheck physicality, Thompson stops up stretch pass. Small steps.

Cirelli goal: Man. Everything coming up for Lightning. McDonagh point shot, Cirelli gets stick free on Thompson.

The #SJSharks are unsuccessful on an offside challenge, now 4-for-5 on the year. — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) December 6, 2024

6 in: Vasilevskiy stones Celebrini. Rook still looking for his first career road goal. Good cycle work by the San Jose Sharks, Mack has a Grade-A in the slot.

New lines? Kostin-Celebrini-Toffoli, Eklund-Granlund-W. Smith. Eklund draws a call.

Sharks’ pointmen have had a rough power play, Walman whiffed maybe trying to stretch it up, then Liljegren whiffed on point shot.

Fourth line stays the same, now Kunin-Wennberg-Zetterlund.

6-0 game, but fun watching the No. 71’s battle each other. Selke Trophy candidate Cirelli giving no quarter to Celebrini and the Calder candidate has been a handful for him.

Thompson ahead of Walman on the power play? Walman hasn’t had a great period. Maybe rushing with puck, one of those trying to do too much things?

Perbix goal: Another goal from distance. Blackwood maybe asking for interference on Guentzel?

2 left: Ferraro still chatting, fourth-line faceoff in NZ. Looks like he’s trying to organize with Sturm and company, animated. Good on him.

Period 3

Wennberg goal: Beaut Rutta stretch pass, Zetterlund hits Wennberg with speed. Lightning napping.

3 in: Walman makes a nice move on I think Eyssimont on blueline.

Paul goal: He just cruises into slot, centering pass, gets the bounce. Tampa just earning all the bounces. Sharks have been bad, obviously. Thoroughly outplayed.

8 in: Walman takes a shot after an offsides whistle, doesn’t look egregious, but Cernak quick to jump on him, and credit to Kostin, he gets right in there.,