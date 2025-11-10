Sharks Systems: San Jose’s Power Play, Penalty Kill Strategies (+)

What are the San Jose Sharks’ power play and penalty kill strategies?

Ex-AHL assistant coach Jack Han — subscribe to his Hockey Tactics Newsletter! — broke down the Sharks’ systems in three parts for San Jose Hockey Now, play without the puck, play with the puck, and special teams.

This special teams focus is the third in a three-part series.

The first part is how the San Jose Sharks are supposed to play without the puck, i.e. forecheck and defensive zone coverage, appeared recently.

The second part is how the San Jose Sharks want to play with the puck, how they want to break out and attack off the rush.

Han made diagrams of what he believes that head coach Ryan Warsofsky wants from his team on both the power play and penalty kill.