Sharks Systems: How San Jose Breaks Out, Attacks?

MINNEAPOLIS — How are the San Jose Sharks supposed to play with the puck at 5-on-5?

Ex-AHL assistant coach Jack Han — subscribe to his Hockey Tactics Newsletter! — broke down the Sharks’ systems in three parts for San Jose Hockey Now, play without the puck, play with the puck, and special teams.

This offensive focus, how the Sharks try to break out and attack with puck, is the second in a three-part series.

The first, how the San Jose Sharks are supposed to play without the puck, i.e. forecheck and defensive zone coverage, appeared earlier this week.

Han made diagrams of what he believes that head coach Ryan Warsofsky wants from his team, in 5-on-5 defensive zone breakouts, rushes, neutral zone re-groups, and full offensive zone possession.