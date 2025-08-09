Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Steven Ellis’s Top-10 Sharks Prospects, How Hockey Operations Using AI

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis surveyed the San Jose Sharks’ prospect pool.

What was his first takeaway?

“The future look bright, Sharks fans”.

Ellis compared the Sharks top-10 prospect duo of Sam Dickinson and Michael Misa, to their top-10 prospect duo from last summer – Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. He sees both Dickinson and Misa’s chances of ending up in the NHL this season as pretty high.

Ellis also highlighted the San Jose Sharks’ biggest strength and weakness, as well as ranking the Sharks’ best prospects.

Following Misa and Dickinson come two goalies – Yaroslav Askarov at No. 3 and Josh Ravensbergen at No. 4.

“With ideal size and incredible athleticism, it’s safe to call Askarov the best goaltending prospect in the game today.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

How can Philipp Kurashev find his game with the Sharks?

Why the San Jose Sharks need a captain next year.

William Eklund‘s agent Todd Diamond joined the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast.

Other Sharks News…

Brodie Brazil spoke with Sharks Director of Hockey Operations, Charlie Townsend, about analytics and AI in hockey.

An early look at the Sharks’ defense and goaltending this season.

Brodie is also breaking down the Sharks new additions of Jeff Skinner, John Klingberg, and Philipp Kurashev.

Timothy Liljegren talked about his offseason with Ted Ramey.

Around the NHL…

Joel Kiviranta is sticking with the Colorado Avalanche for another year.

Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe joined Good Morning America.

Remembering the discovery of Nicklas Lidstrom.

Kyle Clifford announced his retirement.

Tkachuks on cover of NHL 26.

The Seattle Kraken‘s mascot, Buoy, had a bear encounter.

NHL wedding season continues, as Leon Draisaitl married Celeste Desjardins – Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren Kyle, have joined them on their honeymoon to Saint-Tropez.

 

