Steve Peters Projects Sharks’ Lines Next Year…How Do Reaves & Skinner Help?

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!

What does long-time NHL video coach Steve Peters think of the revamped San Jose Sharks?

Peters breaks down ideal lines, shares his dark horse Shark this coming season, and more. (45:07)

But before we get to Peters, Sheng discusses his thoughts about the Ryan Reaves trade. Why might this deal make sense from the San Jose Sharks’ perspective? (3:37)

Why did the Sharks land on free agent sniper Jeff Skinner? (25:24)

How were these moves part of GM Mike Grier’s possible grand plan for 2027-28? The Sharks are doing something different than the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers’ rebuilds. (34:16)

And now, Steve Peters! (45:07)

How does Peters see the Sharks forward lines? (51:42)

Who is Peters’s sleeper Shark this year? (55:40)

Peters thinks it could still be a challenge to find the winger to play with Smith at center. (1:04:31)

Where does Reaves fit in? (1:10:45)

Speaking up for Collin Graf. (1:13:18)

There are a lot of bottom-six guys! (1:18:04)

What about Michael Misa? Why might Penn State not be the best option for him? (1:19:33)

How would Peters put together the San Jose Sharks’ defense? (1:28:38)

How much game do Dmitry Orlov and John Klingberg have left in the tank? (1:32:22)

Can Sam Dickinson stick in the San Jose Sharks’ line-up? (1:40:15)

Let’s talk goaltending! Why does Peters like the addition of Alex Nedeljkovic? (1:45:39)

Will the Sharks’ special teams get better? (1:48:03)

What does Peters think about the different neutral zone forecheck that Ryan Warsofsky instituted late last year? (1:49:54)

Does Peters think this Sharks team is better than last year’s opening night group? (1:55:20)

Finally, I ask Peters about his experience as video coach for Team North America at the 2016 World Cup.

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.