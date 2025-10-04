Exclusive 2025-26 Sharks’ Points Projections from Stathletes! | Opening Night Roster Predictions

We got a jam-packed show!

San Jose Sharks legend Dan Boyle talks about how we should evaluate pre-season performances from veterans and rookies. He also discusses the importance of talent, confidence, execution, and opportunity when it comes to the growth of a young star like William Eklund.

Boyle also shares the hilarious inside story about when he shotgunned a beer at a Sharks’ playoff game in 2019.

https://twitter.com/SanJoseSharks/status/1126312518136127491

Insider Sheng Peng, prospects guru Keegan McNally, and Sharks Ice beer league champ Zubair Jeewanjee share their thoughts about how training camp is going for the San Jose Sharks.

Sheng shares insight from Jack Han about an ill-fated Dmitry Orlov and Michael Misa exchange in Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

We also share Stathletes’ 2025-26 points projections for the San Jose Sharks. Zubair has points projections too, from his own algorithm!

We also project the opening night roster! (We recorded on Thursday!)

Dan Boyle starts with a story about director Danny Boyle!

(12:42) Boyle opines on how seriously we should evaluate pre-season hockey

(48:18) When did Boyle know that he had gone from hockey star to “nobody”?

(54:00) Our thoughts about the San Jose Sharks’ pre-season so far, including Zubair’s thoughts about Tuesday’s scrimmage

(1:26:15) Jack Han is joining San Jose Hockey Now as a consultant! Han shared his thoughts about a recent ill-fated Misa/Orlov exchange

(1:33:18) What are Stathletes’ points predictions for the 2025-26 San Jose Sharks?

(2:08:30) Our opening night roster predictions!

