Askarov Leaves Game, Sharks Lose 2-1 in OT

ST. LOUIS — The San Jose Sharks visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

Alex Wennberg scored, but the Sharks lost 2-1 in OT.

Period 1

Celebrini and Chernyshov collided into each other pretty hard during line rushes, wonder if anybody got video? Maybe leg on leg, but both still out late into warm-ups, so should be fine. Celebrini and Chernyshov, still working on their chemistry! — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 26, 2026

3 in: Dvorsky about to fire, but Celebrini extra effort gets a stick in, then goes other way for offense, leads to San Jose power play.

Orlov-Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith-Wennberg is PP1.

Dickinson is on the power play! With Eklund, Chernyshov, Misa & Sherwood — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 27, 2026

Liked Dickinson on this PP, simple, distribute or get the puck through.

5 in: Ostapchuk just checked…Gaudette. Lots of friendly fire so far tonight.

Ferraro-Desharnais-Wennberg-Graf still haven’t given up a goal on the PK, 27:54 together before tonight.

7 in: Good kill by Goodrow, dumps it in, but on forecheck, stays in good defensive position, doesn’t overcommit on FC for offense, then blocks a Blues point shot out.

10 in: Example of Toffoli’s smarts, won the puck in NZ, was flat-footed and he’s not building a ton of speed anyway, frankly, but got more than enough to reach the center line, then contort his body for a cross-body dump-in where two Sharks, Misa and Graf have speed. I think Graf comes up with the puck and a chance. There’s too much emphasis on Toffoli’s pure skating speed, still a crafty and effective winger who can play plenty fast.

7 left: Pro job by Dickinson to shake Berggren high in zone, get his shot off. Berggren had no chance. That was dynamic, Sam off to a good start after a tough last game.

5 left: Leddy up to Smith area pass to Chernyshov speed, that was nice. Chernyshov just needed a half-step to get a good shot off instead of being forced to slide puck into Hofer. Still dangerous and Chernyshov can gain that half-step over the summer.

4 left: Dickinson backhanded pass out of trouble below goalline, but into more trouble close to slot. Those are the ones that he has to learn to be 100 percent on. Too dangerous of an area for a mistake, don’t force a play there unless you’re sure.

3 left: Don’t love that from Eklund, on side of net, Blues giving him space, forces a pass into double-covered Sherwood coming down slot. If the pass connects, shut me up, but it doesn’t, turnover. Maybe low-percentage, but take it to the net, create chaos, Wennberg was there too.

2 left: Dickinson off draw comes down with authority down wall, hits Toffoli in front for a dangerous tip. Probably best San Jose Sharks’ chance of the period. Dickinson has been very impactful, really like what I’ve seen so far. Feels like points are coming for him, a little unlucky in that regard this year, considering quality of chances that he’s been part of.

1 left: Smith diagonal NZ stretch pass through two Blues sticks to Celebrini. Anybody else, you might be, what are you doing, but for Smith, pass was hard and in the air, when it connects, well, that was just the plan. Would’ve taken a great defensive play to stop it. That’s just ridiculous skill, and offensively, puts the defense on their heels.

Goodrow pass to Ostapchuk in slot, big Hofer save. Cold comfort, but I might argue, in this losing streak, Goodrow has been the San Jose Sharks’ best and most consistent forward. His game has not flagged when the lights have gotten brighter, which is what you’d expect for the two-time Cup winner. There’s no goal production, and that is the name of the game, but effective defensively, impactful physically, and has created a decent amount of offense, by my view, in terms of shot volume and pressure. Of course, a fourth-liner shouldn’t consistently be your best player.

After a slow start, the San Jose Sharks’ forecheck starting to create chances in second half of period. Question of keeping it up, but it’s been a solid period.

Period 2

Celebrini just bullied the puck away in the corner from Walker and another Blue lol.

Ostapchuk 10-8 Mailloux. Not even close. That looked like a potentially dangerous hit on Mailloux to Gaudette. But no call on Mailloux. Gaudette back turned, there was a board there. Ostapchuk gets the instigator. But like Ferraro for Celebrini, I’ve got no problem, no matter power play result. And Mailloux on Gaudette way more borderline than Hathaway on Celebrini.

9 in: Askarov leaves the game, after Desharnais buries Walker into him. Askarov pointing at his neck? He does skate off under his own power. Hopefully, not gone long, he’s been good tonight. Nedeljkovic in.

8 left: Rare odd-man rush tonight, 3-on-2 for San Jose Sharks, but Broberg able to kill Wennberg set-up, aggressive on him. Eklund does find Sherwood in front for a Grade-A, outstanding pass there.

6 left: Desharnais’s puck-moving has been off tonight, I think, but he does stop a potential cross-slot pass there, would’ve been a Grade-A.

Dvorsky goal: Looks like a breakdown in defensive coverage, not sure why Holloway was that open to begin with at side of net. You’re not supposed to stick on him like glue, but he also shouldn’t have that much time and space. Looked like Chernyshov and Smith were double-covering slot, a dangerous area for sure, but had no man.

San Jose Sharks have played a solid-enough game, but again, need to find another level.

Period 3

Askarov done tonight.

1 in: Good fight by Eklund, doesn’t give Parayko an easy exit. Leads to Sharks’ chance.

2 in: Insistent in NZ by Leddy, doesn’t allow Blues to go further. He’s looked better in this San Jose Sharks stint, I’ll say. Leads to Dickinson flying down slot for a high backhander.

Strong cycle by Celebrini line, more of this! And get a shot off.

3 in: Great shift by that line, highlighted by Celebrini batting down a Blues’ attempted exit. Dickinson just missed giving him back pass on return.

Wennberg goal: Eklund pass and Wennberg kicks it up to his blade, beats Hofer. Nobody better on the San Jose Sharks in that regard. It was Wennberg who made the final defensive play for Sharks’ possession, then he beats Toropchenko up the ice on weak side, just took open ice. Good read by Dickinson to skate up too, so it was 3-on-3 on strong side of ice, but Wennberg all alone on weak side.

9 in: Oh man, Celebrini defensive puck battle win, area lob to wide-open Smith, who just can’t corral it in time for a breakaway. I think Celebrini, no points, sure, but has been very good tonight. Excellent defensively, not forcing as much offensively.

8 left: Eklund really strong this period, insistent on puck-carrying through NZ, love that from him.

7 left: Oh man, Smith to Celebrini in slot, the win was right there. Great Hofer save.

2 left: Hockey a little frantic at end there for Sharks, after a pretty mature game. Mukhamadullin telegraphed pass up middle, dangerous.

OT

Wennberg-Celebrini-Orlov to start.

2 left: Huge Ned save on Dvorsky.