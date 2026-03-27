San Jose Sharks
Askarov Leaves Game, Sharks Lose 2-1 in OT
ST. LOUIS — The San Jose Sharks visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.
Alex Wennberg scored, but the Sharks lost 2-1 in OT.
Period 1
Celebrini and Chernyshov collided into each other pretty hard during line rushes, wonder if anybody got video?
Maybe leg on leg, but both still out late into warm-ups, so should be fine.
Celebrini and Chernyshov, still working on their chemistry!
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 26, 2026
— Olivia (@oliviayoung2028) March 26, 2026
3 in: Dvorsky about to fire, but Celebrini extra effort gets a stick in, then goes other way for offense, leads to San Jose power play.
Orlov-Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith-Wennberg is PP1.
Dickinson is on the power play! With Eklund, Chernyshov, Misa & Sherwood
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 27, 2026
Liked Dickinson on this PP, simple, distribute or get the puck through.
5 in: Ostapchuk just checked…Gaudette. Lots of friendly fire so far tonight.
Ferraro-Desharnais-Wennberg-Graf still haven’t given up a goal on the PK, 27:54 together before tonight.
7 in: Good kill by Goodrow, dumps it in, but on forecheck, stays in good defensive position, doesn’t overcommit on FC for offense, then blocks a Blues point shot out.
10 in: Example of Toffoli’s smarts, won the puck in NZ, was flat-footed and he’s not building a ton of speed anyway, frankly, but got more than enough to reach the center line, then contort his body for a cross-body dump-in where two Sharks, Misa and Graf have speed. I think Graf comes up with the puck and a chance. There’s too much emphasis on Toffoli’s pure skating speed, still a crafty and effective winger who can play plenty fast.
7 left: Pro job by Dickinson to shake Berggren high in zone, get his shot off. Berggren had no chance. That was dynamic, Sam off to a good start after a tough last game.
5 left: Leddy up to Smith area pass to Chernyshov speed, that was nice. Chernyshov just needed a half-step to get a good shot off instead of being forced to slide puck into Hofer. Still dangerous and Chernyshov can gain that half-step over the summer.
4 left: Dickinson backhanded pass out of trouble below goalline, but into more trouble close to slot. Those are the ones that he has to learn to be 100 percent on. Too dangerous of an area for a mistake, don’t force a play there unless you’re sure.
3 left: Don’t love that from Eklund, on side of net, Blues giving him space, forces a pass into double-covered Sherwood coming down slot. If the pass connects, shut me up, but it doesn’t, turnover. Maybe low-percentage, but take it to the net, create chaos, Wennberg was there too.
2 left: Dickinson off draw comes down with authority down wall, hits Toffoli in front for a dangerous tip. Probably best San Jose Sharks’ chance of the period. Dickinson has been very impactful, really like what I’ve seen so far. Feels like points are coming for him, a little unlucky in that regard this year, considering quality of chances that he’s been part of.
1 left: Smith diagonal NZ stretch pass through two Blues sticks to Celebrini. Anybody else, you might be, what are you doing, but for Smith, pass was hard and in the air, when it connects, well, that was just the plan. Would’ve taken a great defensive play to stop it. That’s just ridiculous skill, and offensively, puts the defense on their heels.
Goodrow pass to Ostapchuk in slot, big Hofer save. Cold comfort, but I might argue, in this losing streak, Goodrow has been the San Jose Sharks’ best and most consistent forward. His game has not flagged when the lights have gotten brighter, which is what you’d expect for the two-time Cup winner. There’s no goal production, and that is the name of the game, but effective defensively, impactful physically, and has created a decent amount of offense, by my view, in terms of shot volume and pressure. Of course, a fourth-liner shouldn’t consistently be your best player.
After a slow start, the San Jose Sharks’ forecheck starting to create chances in second half of period. Question of keeping it up, but it’s been a solid period.
Period 2
Celebrini just bullied the puck away in the corner from Walker and another Blue lol.
Ostapchuk 10-8 Mailloux. Not even close. That looked like a potentially dangerous hit on Mailloux to Gaudette. But no call on Mailloux. Gaudette back turned, there was a board there. Ostapchuk gets the instigator. But like Ferraro for Celebrini, I’ve got no problem, no matter power play result. And Mailloux on Gaudette way more borderline than Hathaway on Celebrini.
9 in: Askarov leaves the game, after Desharnais buries Walker into him. Askarov pointing at his neck? He does skate off under his own power. Hopefully, not gone long, he’s been good tonight. Nedeljkovic in.
8 left: Rare odd-man rush tonight, 3-on-2 for San Jose Sharks, but Broberg able to kill Wennberg set-up, aggressive on him. Eklund does find Sherwood in front for a Grade-A, outstanding pass there.
6 left: Desharnais’s puck-moving has been off tonight, I think, but he does stop a potential cross-slot pass there, would’ve been a Grade-A.
Dvorsky goal: Looks like a breakdown in defensive coverage, not sure why Holloway was that open to begin with at side of net. You’re not supposed to stick on him like glue, but he also shouldn’t have that much time and space. Looked like Chernyshov and Smith were double-covering slot, a dangerous area for sure, but had no man.
San Jose Sharks have played a solid-enough game, but again, need to find another level.
Period 3
Askarov done tonight.
1 in: Good fight by Eklund, doesn’t give Parayko an easy exit. Leads to Sharks’ chance.
2 in: Insistent in NZ by Leddy, doesn’t allow Blues to go further. He’s looked better in this San Jose Sharks stint, I’ll say. Leads to Dickinson flying down slot for a high backhander.
Strong cycle by Celebrini line, more of this! And get a shot off.
3 in: Great shift by that line, highlighted by Celebrini batting down a Blues’ attempted exit. Dickinson just missed giving him back pass on return.
Wennberg goal: Eklund pass and Wennberg kicks it up to his blade, beats Hofer. Nobody better on the San Jose Sharks in that regard. It was Wennberg who made the final defensive play for Sharks’ possession, then he beats Toropchenko up the ice on weak side, just took open ice. Good read by Dickinson to skate up too, so it was 3-on-3 on strong side of ice, but Wennberg all alone on weak side.
9 in: Oh man, Celebrini defensive puck battle win, area lob to wide-open Smith, who just can’t corral it in time for a breakaway. I think Celebrini, no points, sure, but has been very good tonight. Excellent defensively, not forcing as much offensively.
8 left: Eklund really strong this period, insistent on puck-carrying through NZ, love that from him.
7 left: Oh man, Smith to Celebrini in slot, the win was right there. Great Hofer save.
2 left: Hockey a little frantic at end there for Sharks, after a pretty mature game. Mukhamadullin telegraphed pass up middle, dangerous.
OT
Wennberg-Celebrini-Orlov to start.
2 left: Huge Ned save on Dvorsky.
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Decent beer league goalies don’t give up that OT goal…FFS.
Remember the home opener? What’s changed?
A lot. But your opinion is without value.
Let’s hear it believers? Time to start the purge. Only three untouchables, maybe only one
How’s that work? Like what do you mean? We can’t move anyone or make any roster improvements until the season ends.
The team will be reassembled, hopefully more radically than anticipated. I’m sure somewhere in the office they are staring at every roster in the league trying to figure it out. And yes, it would really start on April 17 (technically you can make trades now), but the die is cast. This version had its moments, but is lacking enough good players, and it will not be easy or cheap to improve with this year’s FA group and the rising cap. Trades will need to be part of the solution to get decent vets, and I don’t believe anyone outside of… Read more »
Thought the boys battled. Muk played meh.
could have used some better finishing from the “skill guys.”
This is a ridiculous level of panic.
Yup. He’s shown a real talent for shitting his pants.
😏 Thank you
Hey no problem. You’re a natural.
Feels like the Sharks are tanking. Celebrini AWOL.
Nice to see Wennberg take charge. They need his leadership.
OL
Disappoint but Issa point
Lots of positives to this loss. Ostapchuk with a decent fight! Props to other guy for obliging to a fight, even though he got smacked up. That’s hockey. Although it’s disheartening to see Askarov get hurt, he had a great chance at collecting his first shutout. Celebrini’s post game interview was amazing. He was very downtrodden and disappointed in himself for not barreling down and back checking back all the way on the game winner. He said he misjudged both the play and the time, thinking he should cover the potential trailer on the rush and also that there wasn’t… Read more »
I wonder if Mack’s little slump has anything to do with him being ridden hard and put away wet by dip shit? He’s a kid for fucks sake.
Even when Ned has night off, still gets in game and losses again. Can’t buy a win.. Overall a good year,but sputtering at the end
Pluses? Really good game; regardless of outcome. Dickinson looked ELITE carrying the puck, and his rushes. Not saying he will be elite, but he looked the part. Rough last game and excellent The Wenny line was a real force tonight. Minuses? The offense needs to drive through someone other thank Mack. Are the Cuda forwards not ready to come in to play middle six? Toff looked slow in limited minutes. Why did Smith and Chernyshov play almost half of their total minutes in the 3rd? I could be wrong, but I thought I heard Smith Cherny had 8-minutes through 2-periods?… Read more »
Dickinson had a great bounce back game.
In standings that matter (in are COL, DAL, MIN and ANA) EDM +8 UTA +7 VGS +6 NSH +5 NJD +5 LAK +4 SEA +3 TOR +2 FLO +2 SJS +1 WPG even StL even CGY -4 CHI -5 too far back: VAN, NYR Sharks will need to get wins in a hurry to have a playoff chance, but they’re not yet done. On the draft pick side of things, there’s a bunch of teams stacked up between 5th worst record and about 11th worst. Sharks would likely have a chance at top d-men Carels, Verhoeff or Reid from the… Read more »
Thank you Zeke.