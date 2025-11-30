Sharks Locker Room: San Jose Will Have To Knock Out Big Bad Vegas One Day

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks are changing the narrative around them, but it’s not completely changed yet.

The 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights was a reminder of both the Sharks’ progress this year, but also that they’re still not likely a playoff-caliber team just yet.

San Jose fell behind 4-1 to Vegas on Saturday, because of errors forced and unforced, a familiar story in the recent Sharks-Golden Knights “rivalry”.

“We shoot ourselves in the foot a couple of those goals against, for sure,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, perhaps referring to Colton Sissons and Mitch Marner’s strikes.

In the last six years that San Jose has been out of the playoffs, Vegas has used them as a piñata, going 22-1-3.

“Maybe in years past, maybe their mentality was well, it’s not our night,” Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said.

But not these San Jose Sharks: Will Smith and William Eklund got Team Teal within a goal heading into the final frame.

“They’re certainly resilient tonight, and it shows in their last month and in their standings, they’re right in it,” Cassidy acknowledged.

The Sharks, after a 0-4-2 start to the season, are 12-7-1, and 9-5-1 in November, their first winning month since Nov. 2021’s 7-6-1.

But once again for San Jose, it was close but no cigar against Vegas, like it was on opening night, when the Sharks blew a late 3-2 lead, in part because of a pair of Alex Nedeljkovic puckhandling gaffes.

Since the 2019 playoffs, the Golden Knights have now won a staggering 24 of their last 28 games against the Sharks. In the last seven seasons, they have just one regulation loss to their once-bitter rivals.

Of course, when you’ve missed the post-season for six-straight years, a lot of teams are dominating you. But perennial Cup contender and Pacific Division giant Vegas seems very much like the biggest bully in the room that San Jose will have to knock out one day…just not today.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on Will Smith’s puck determination:

Trending in the right direction, for sure. Thought he looked more comfortable the last few games, driving some offense. I think it was definitely a step in the right direction

Warsofsky, on Tyler Toffoli’s game:

He’s a goal scorer. It’s not like it’s his first time he’s been in a little bit of a rut from not scoring. They’ll go in. Gotta keep shooting, you know? I thought he had a pretty good game tonight. He had some looks. Makes a nice play on the first Smith goal.

The positive is he’s starting to get more looks than he was earlier in the year.

Will Smith

Smith, on Tyler Toffoli’s frustration level:

I think he knows what he’s doing. He’s been in this league for a long time, and he’s scored many goals and led many teams and has a Stanley Cup. He knows what he’s doing, and he made a great play on the first goal too.

Alex Nedeljkovic

Nedeljkovic, on the Mitch Marner goal:

He was just coming down with speed. I thought we had a little bit more of an angle on him, and I didn’t think he’d be able to get behind the net like he did. So I was trying to just be a little aggressive. And I mean, he’s a world-class player. He’s gonna make plays. And just I overplayed it a little bit.

Nedeljkovic, on Smith’s shot:

Honestly, he loves to pass the puck, so I think when he shoots it, it’s a little bit of a surprise. He’s got a great shot. So I wish he would shoot it more.

He’s decisive with where he wants to go with it when he does decide to shoot. And sometimes that’s the hardest part is when a guy knows where he wants to go and he knows he can put it there, sometimes there’s not much doing in terms of stopping him.

John Klingberg

Klingberg, on the Colton Sissons goal:

Orlov is shooting it and it goes in the boards.

I’m just trying to get to the puck first, keep it in. I didn’t get a good read off the boards. I thought it was going to come to my forehand, but it came to my backhand. Then, the puck was spinning like crazy. I couldn’t settle it down and their guy is right on me.

Unfortunate bounce. But at the same time, maybe not get down there too fast, even if you want to keep the puck down, maybe stay back and see where the puck actually goes before you go.

Klingberg, on his 5-on-5 game recently:

I think it’s been better, but I think there’s a ways to go.

Bruce Cassidy

Cassidy, on how San Jose Sharks have improved:

I’ll talk about the current regime there. I think they value keeping the puck out of their net a lot. I know Ryan a little bit. I used to coach his brother, so I met him a few times over the years, and I believe he’s really invested in that type of play.

I also believe he knows that the offensive guys need breathing room. He’s allowed the young players to still play to their strengths, but I think he’s trying to hold his team accountable to a standard where, it’s not going to be 40 shots every night. We’re not going to just trade chances and hope for the better team that way…

Tonight, we opened it up a bit in the second. We’re able to extend the lead. They came right back. Maybe in years past, maybe their mentality was well, it’s not our night. They’re certainly resilient tonight, and it shows in their last month and in their standings, they’re right in it. They’re in the thick of it.