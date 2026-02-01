Connect with us

Sharks Locker Room: San Jose Can’t Overcome Themselves

5 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

CALGARY — Ryan Warsofsky was right to be angry at the officials, but he should be angrier at his team.

The San Jose Sharks, in desperate need of points to stay in the playoff hunt, did not put out a desperate effort in a 3-2 loss at the Calgary Flames.

Sure, the officials took a two-minute 5-on-3 power play away from San Jose, with a head-scratching even-up call, when Martin Pospisil boarded Mario Ferraro, and Vincent Desharnais responded.

But?

“We just got to keep grinding,” Alex Nedeljkovic, who made 39 saves, said. “Can’t use it as an excuse.”

So ultimately, the Sharks should be angriest at themselves, not really for the loss, but for their unremarkable effort.

“We just couldn’t stop a puck up [on the forecheck]. There’s a lot of issues, but [puck management] was one,” Warsofsky said. “Breakouts, puck play, connection and being connected [need to be better]. Our execution was not good.”

It’s one thing to lose when you play well, like San Jose’s last defeat, a 4-3 OT decision at the Edmonton Oilers.

It’s another to allow cellar-dwellers like the Flames to dictate pace for most of 60 minutes.

“It’s a tough one to swallow,” Nedeljkovic said. “Especially, I thought the other night, we played pretty well minus maybe the last six, seven minutes of that third period.”

“We know how tight it is,” Will Smith said. “Just can’t happen.”

Look, you’re not going to be at your best every night, and Calgary’s got plenty of good players. It happens. Can San Jose dust themselves off, and finish their pre-Olympics road trip at the Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche with a flourish?

“We got two more games here,” Nedeljkovic said. “.500 through the first three games, kind of stings, but we’ll take it.”

“We definitely don’t take any of these games for granted,” Smith said.

But it felt like the San Jose Sharks did this afternoon, so hopefully, this is a lesson learned.

Will Smith

Alex Nedeljkovic

Philipp Kurashev

Ryan Warsofsky

 

Billy

Stop complaining about the officials..You don’t beat on teams below you, don’t deserve the win. On to Chicago

Finny Damphousse

Or do it when you win too. Like it or not this is the reality of officiating in the league now. That’s why dirty teams win cups.

Zeke

The team that played better today is the team that won.

Fin Coe

I’ve seen enough. Make Will 1C until Misa can push him down to 2C, move Macklin to 1D and let him play 34 minutes a night.

Finny Damphousse

There it is

Ricky LaFleur

I love that Calgary was finishing their checks nice and hard all afternoon relentlessly. We are more skilled than them and they put a plan together to play a playoff style game and be a little nasty to get a W for their fans. Let that be a lesson to us because hopefully we have an opportunity this spring to put a similar plan together to beat a team that is more skilled than us. Wouldn’t it be a delight to see our guys just punish Makar relentlessly and be a thorn in McKinnon’s side and drag those guys into… Read more »

