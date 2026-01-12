Sharks Injury Update: Smith Upgraded to Day-to-Day, Kurashev Will Not Travel Immediately

Will Smith’s return appears imminent…could it be on Jan. 15 at the Washington Capitals?

It’s a possibility, as Smith’s upper-body injury has now been upgraded, from week-to-week to day-to-day.

Notably, Smith also took contact today for the first time in about a month during a San Jose Sharks’ optional practice.

A big hurdle for Smith will be Wednesday, when the Sharks practice in Washington, D.C. He’ll need a full-contact practice, perhaps a couple, before he’s ready for game action.

Will Smith flashing the white on his skates! pic.twitter.com/ySdQ68kLMu — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 12, 2026

The San Jose Sharks play on Jan. 15 and 16 at the Capitals and Detroit Red Wings, and Jan. 19 and 20 at the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Defensemen Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper-body) and Vincent Desharnais (upper-body) are also expected to travel. They both practiced today, but their game-readiness remains a question mark. Warsofsky said neither blueliner is closer than the other to returning.

Winger Philipp Kurashev (upper-body) will not travel tomorrow with the San Jose Sharks, but there’s a possibility that he will join the team on the trip.