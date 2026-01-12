San Jose Sharks
Sharks Injury Update: Smith Upgraded to Day-to-Day, Kurashev Will Not Travel Immediately
Will Smith’s return appears imminent…could it be on Jan. 15 at the Washington Capitals?
It’s a possibility, as Smith’s upper-body injury has now been upgraded, from week-to-week to day-to-day.
Notably, Smith also took contact today for the first time in about a month during a San Jose Sharks’ optional practice.
A big hurdle for Smith will be Wednesday, when the Sharks practice in Washington, D.C. He’ll need a full-contact practice, perhaps a couple, before he’s ready for game action.
Will Smith flashing the white on his skates! pic.twitter.com/ySdQ68kLMu
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 12, 2026
The San Jose Sharks play on Jan. 15 and 16 at the Capitals and Detroit Red Wings, and Jan. 19 and 20 at the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.
Defensemen Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper-body) and Vincent Desharnais (upper-body) are also expected to travel. They both practiced today, but their game-readiness remains a question mark. Warsofsky said neither blueliner is closer than the other to returning.
Winger Philipp Kurashev (upper-body) will not travel tomorrow with the San Jose Sharks, but there’s a possibility that he will join the team on the trip.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Let’s not rush him. When Smith is truly match fit I have a feeling he will be even more motivated and will produce offensively as he has perhaps even more so. Just a hunch.
If Smith is ready, will he replace Cherny or Eklund on Mack’s line? At this point, I can’t see them giving him the 2C off a fairly long injury timeline. The lines are going to definitely shift with his coming on board. Do they play for the future or to secure a playoff spot?
Eklund for sure. They have made no indication they want him at center. Maybe once he fills out more in a year or 2? Of course the coach is coaching to win games and make the playoffs. Wouldn’t want a coach who does it any other way.