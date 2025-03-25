SJHN Daily: Smith Addresses Celebrini’s Lie, Gushchin Wins AHL Player of the Week

Macklin Celebrini is lying.

On Saturday night, after Boston College star Will Smith fulfilled a bet by wearing Celebrini’s Boston University jersey to a game, Celebrini deadpanned, “He told me that the BU jersey is better than the BC jersey.”

Smith said the record straight on Monday: “That’s a complete lie.”

But that’s Celebrini turning the tables on Smith — in late January, to pay off another bet, Macklin Celebrini had to wear Smith’s BC jersey to a game.

Smith’s pain wasn’t confined to wearing his college rival’s jersey on Saturday either.

The game was against the Boston Bruins, Smith’s childhood team, meaning that his hometown was front and center to his humiliation.

“Just thought about that when we got to the rink,” Smith said. “So not happy about it.”

Fellow BC alum Patrick Giles laughed, saying a bet’s a bet: “Hated to see that, but I liked seeing Macklin in the BC jersey.”

What’s Cam Lund‘s ceiling for the San Jose Sharks?

Cam Lund is here! He spoke with San Jose media on Monday.

Gabriel Carriere made a “Superman” save for the Barracuda.

Shakir Mukhamadullin is making an impact… on the Sharks’ ping pong table. But he’s also showing why it’s important to have patience with the young defensemen of the San Jose Sharks.

Daniil Gushchin was named the AHL Player of the Week.

Gushchin isn’t the only San Jose Sharks prospect making waves:

Some Sharks prospects could be shown the door as more get signed.

Celebrini, unsurprisingly, ranked among top rookies in the Pacific Division.

