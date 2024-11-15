SJHN Daily: Halttunen Headed Back to Juniors

Kasper Halttunen’s professional career is on hold for the time being.

On Friday, the San Jose Sharks announced that they were assigning the 19-year-old to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. He started the season with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League, but his two goals and two assists in six games weren’t enough for management to feel he’s ready to play at a professional at this stage in his career.

Halttunen has been out since Oct. 25 with an upper-body injury. If not for the injury, based on previous comments by GM Mike Grier, the Sharks might have sent Halttunen back sooner.

With the Knights, Halttunen will be playing alongside fellow San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson who has been on a tear to start the season with 25 points in 15 games.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Joe Thornton had a fun interview with former teammate Jason Demers.

Tyler Toffoli plays an “old man game”

Ryan Warsofsky invited a Rec League goalie to participate in practice.

Warsofsky and others talked about the experience of having that goalie, Harold Robinson, join them as well.

Barclay Goodrow discussed his departure from the Rangers before playing his former team.

The San Jose Sharks announced the schedule of events for Joe Thornton‘s upcoming jersey retirement weekend.

Other Sharks News…

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith discussed adapting to the lifestyle of the NHL.

Celebrini and Smith also appeared on NHL Tonight on the NHL Network.

Former San Jose Sharks head coach Pete Deboer talked about Joe Thornton:

Joe Thornton: Character of the game. ✅ Former #SJSharks coach Pete DeBoer knows Jumbo was more than a player. #19ForeverTeal x #GreatestOfAllTeal pic.twitter.com/cTX2cAU134 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 15, 2024

Yaroslav Askarov continues to dominate with the Barracuda:

Yaroslav Askarov made 48 saves in his 100th career AHL game.#OneReef | #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/B7GQKEUyDU — 𝙎𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙆 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙔 𝙃𝙊𝘾𝙆𝙀𝙔 (@SharkCityHockey) November 14, 2024

Ex-Shark Matt Irwin has officially retired from the NHL.

Around the League…

Despite putting up high point totals, Connor Bedard is unhappy with his performance level right now.

Connor Bedard will play in his hometown Vancouver for the first time as an NHL player.

The Ottawa Senators are struggling with consistency.

The Buffalo Sabres claimed ex-San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer off of waivers.

The Pittsburgh Penguins seem to be heading for a youth movement, as they called up Owen Pickering.

Hampus Lindholm will be out for a few weeks for the Boston Bruins.

Gabriel Landeskog is back on the ice for the Colroado Avalanche.

Brayden McNabb signed a contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Utah Hockey Club finally started selling jerseys for their fans.