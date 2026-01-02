SJHN Daily: How Sharks Celebrated New Year’s Eve, Celebrini Named NHL Star of Month for 1st Time

It’s been an eventful 24 hours for the San Jose Sharks’ Macklin Celebrini.

First, he was named to Team Canada for the upcoming Olympic Games in Milan on Wednesday, and now he’s been named the third star of the month for December by the NHL. He joins Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, who were the first and second stars of the month, respectively.

Celebrini finished the month fourth in the NHL with 25 points, eight of which were goals, in 14 games. He finished December with points in nine straight games, and he only had three games without a point over the course of the entire month. He led the San Jose Sharks to an 8-6-0 record in December, the first time that the team has achieved two-straight winning months since October and November of the 2021-22 season.

This is Celebrini’s first Star of the Month. He’s been NHL Star of the Week three times.

As things currently stand, the 19-year-old superstar is third in the league in scoring overall, behind the aforementioned McDavid and MacKinnon and is just one point off of his total from last season. In his rookie campaign, he finished with 63 points, and so far in just 40 games this season, he has 63.

