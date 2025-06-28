San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Pick Haoxi (Simon) Wang at No. 33 in 2025 Draft
The San Jose Sharks have selected Haoxi (Simon) Wang with the No. 33 pick of the 2025 Draft.
Wang, a defenseman, put up four goals and 22 points for the OJHL‘s King Rebellion this past season. The 6-foot-6, left-handed blueliner also had two assists in 32 OHL games for the Oshawa Generals and is committed to Boston University next season.
Wang was No. 42 on Bob McKenzie’s final 2025 Draft rankings. He is the third Chinese-born player ever selected in NHL history, and went the highest of all three.
The Elite Prospects 2025 Draft Guide had Wang at No. 49.
“An enormously gifted skater with massive play-killing potential and flashes of vision,” Elite Prospects said. “The biggest development project in the draft, but unique potential.”
Wang was No. 38 on Chris Peters’s top-100 2025 Draft prospects.
“There’s a long-term project here, but the foundation of Wang’s game leaves enough for NHL teams to want to work with,” Peters said. “This is a pure upside pick, but Wang will have to become a harder, more aggressive overall player in order to be the kind of defenseman a team wants to repeatedly throw over the boards.”
The San Jose Sharks’ next pick in the 2025 Draft is scheduled to be the 53rd-overall pick
Love this. Big swing on upside here, and adding even more size on the left bodes well for future playoff runs.
I only saw one video on him and I think it was one of his first games. It was a lot of nothing.
Obviously there’s a lot more to this.
But yes, your observation of the Sharks looking way down the road with the Ravensbergen and Wang picks seems prescient.
Wang was the first in a run of really tall d-men. 6’5″ and up for Wang, Rombach, Fiddler, Amico and Kettles, all taken 33 to 39
He’s played very little meaningful hockey, no way around that fact. Definitely a long term project but I like the size, skating and mean streak. Feels like a guy you can really mold into anything, given how late he started getting serious about the prospect track.
I don’t agree. This is too early for this swing. Even a forward in Spence would’ve been far better here.If you’re gonna take a big long term project on D that maybe pans out in your bottom pairing, take Fiddler who actually fills the right side potentially on your second pairing but certainly is a safer projection to be a very good bottom pairing guy. This swing could’ve been taken at 53, or with trade up from there.This guy only played 30 games in the OHL.
His ceiling is not bottom pair. He’s basically a monster who has time to develop all kinds of stuff. Elite skating and mobility is a great foundation to build on. That’s got way more room to grow than a guy whose elite trait is a shot or something.
Giant with boston connection. Mike couldn’t resist.
The way he skates is pretty intriguing too. And there’s the added bonus that his ceiling is still TBD, he’s such a late starter comparatively. With his size and feet the floor is pretty high, and if he can put all the tools together you’ve probably got a 20 minute a night guy.
fwiw, he was 51 in my compilation, highest was 35, lowest 77.
Love this type of swing. I’d rather they swing on a big D that can skate than an undersized player. There’s a lot more paths to being effective with a B game.
Ihs-Wozniak is the biggest dropping player at this moment available at 53.
McKinney was ranked 42.4, range was 31 to 57
Not who I expected and not even necessarily where I’d have taken him but I wanted him in teal so lfg
Seems like a Keandre Miller comp with the Long rangy strong athletic frame and elite skating. Everyone says he has some snarl to his game and likes to use his size. Exactly the Type of players that are built for the playoffs
In the last 10 years, the Sharks have used 3 first round picks on goalies.
10 years ago (less 2 days), Sharks gave up a 1st to get Martin Jones. Gave up a first for Askarov last year and this year, used a first to get Ravensbergen.
I don’t know. Fiddler’s already got a pretty established game and can skate as a mobile big D who is physical and clears the net front on the right side. At 6’4.5″ 220 lbs at the combine as a 17 year who doesn’t turn 18 until July, he’s more than big enough. I don’t see the logic in not taking a swing on him at 33 and then maybe grabbing this guy a little later. I guess they really loved this kid.
I wonder what they know about Fiddler… he seemed like the really obvious pick there.
The Sharks sticking and picking with their first four selections has to be the biggest surprise of their draft so far. I’m shocked they haven’t added a player, I thought at minimum we’d see one defenseman or a 1B goaltender added via trade by now.
Tuesday’s gonna have to be a pretty big day.
And Sheng reported that they don’t seem actively in on many of the midrange UFAs, or Allen. They have to spend a lot. It really only leaves the top of the market. Should be really interesting.