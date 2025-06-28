BREAKING: Sharks Pick Haoxi (Simon) Wang at No. 33 in 2025 Draft

The San Jose Sharks have selected Haoxi (Simon) Wang with the No. 33 pick of the 2025 Draft.

Wang, a defenseman, put up four goals and 22 points for the OJHL‘s King Rebellion this past season. The 6-foot-6, left-handed blueliner also had two assists in 32 OHL games for the Oshawa Generals and is committed to Boston University next season.

Wang was No. 42 on Bob McKenzie’s final 2025 Draft rankings. He is the third Chinese-born player ever selected in NHL history, and went the highest of all three.

The Elite Prospects 2025 Draft Guide had Wang at No. 49.

“An enormously gifted skater with massive play-killing potential and flashes of vision,” Elite Prospects said. “The biggest development project in the draft, but unique potential.”

Wang was No. 38 on Chris Peters’s top-100 2025 Draft prospects.

“There’s a long-term project here, but the foundation of Wang’s game leaves enough for NHL teams to want to work with,” Peters said. “This is a pure upside pick, but Wang will have to become a harder, more aggressive overall player in order to be the kind of defenseman a team wants to repeatedly throw over the boards.”

The San Jose Sharks’ next pick in the 2025 Draft is scheduled to be the 53rd-overall pick