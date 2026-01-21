SJHN Daily: “Big Gap” Between Sharks, Pending UFA Sherwood? Panarin to San Jose Speculation

When the San Jose Sharks acquired Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks, the biggest talking point around the move quickly became Sherwood’s pending unrestricted free agent status following this season.

The Sharks gave up two second-round draft picks and defenseman Cole Clayton to bring Sherwood to the Bay Area, but according to Chris Johnston on Insider Trading, there hasn’t been much progress toward an extension to this point.

“There’s still a pretty big gap between where the Sharks see Sherwood’s next contract going and what he and his agent think is fair,” Johnston said on Tuesday. “There’s still some work that needs to be done there, and I think Sherwood is comfortable that he can push for as much as $30 million on a long-term deal.”

At 30 years old, Sherwood is in the middle of a career year, with 17 goals in just 44 games.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Other Sharks News…

Around the League…

