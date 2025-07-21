What’s Shane Bowers Bring to Sharks’ Organization?

Could Shane Bowers help the San Jose Sharks?

The Sharks acquired center-winger Bowers in exchange for Thomas Bordeleau earlier this month.

Bowers, 25, is a former first-round pick, the Ottawa Senators’ No. 28 selection in 2017. But he’s struggled to find a spot at the NHL level, playing just 13 games over parts of three seasons with the Colorado Avalanche and the Devils.

Now that he’s with the Sharks, he’s hoping this will be the opportunity that he’s been waiting for.

If not, he should prove to be a reliable defensive bottom-six winger for the San Jose Barracuda.

Last year, Bowers scored three goals and 17 points for the Utica Comets. Per SportContract, he played 15:36 a night and won 44 percent of his faceoffs.

What does Bowers add to the San Jose Sharks organization? Bowers spoke with local media earlier this month.

Shane Bowers, on being traded to the San Jose Sharks:

I spoke with my agent a little bit prior to the trade, and he mentioned that there’s maybe a possibility. For me, my first reaction was just excitement. I’ve been to San Jose a few times before, when I played in Colorado in the American League. I’m just excited for a new spot and obviously it’s a great upcoming young team. Hopefully [I] can come to camp and do whatever I can to crack the roster and help the team.

Bowers, on what he needs to do to take a step forward:

I think it’s just going to be trying to find that identity, find that role, that I can be useful and effective. I think for me, it starts with my skating, my speed, and trying to be able to play that effective, reliable [checking role]. That’s why I’m excited to come to camp and show what I can do.

Bowers, on what he brings to the table and what he needs to work on:

My speed. I think that that’s the biggest asset of mine, being able to get on the forecheck and kill penalties, and at the same time be reliable on both ends of the ice. I think the biggest thing to work on moving forward for me is just my consistency. [I need to] make sure I’m playing the same game, night in, night out, and playing the game that’s going to make me the most successful and the one that’s going to help the team the most.

Bowers, on his conversations with the San Jose Sharks’ management and coaching staff:

I spoke to a few of those guys, and I think the same thing kind of comes up each time. I think my speed is my biggest asset and my hockey IQ. They said there are a lot of young guys there and high end picks. That’s not what they’re looking for. Hopefully I can come in, use my speed, be reliable and kind of play that checking role. Hopefully that gives me the best chance to succeed, and to finally get that crack in the NHL.

Bowers, on his experience during the 2024-25 season:

I thought overall there was a lot of good and a lot of learning. I got up to New Jersey to be able play a few games, and it’s always exciting, valuable experience. In Utica last year, we kind of got off to a slow start, and it’s tough to fight back out of that the rest of the year. Missing the playoffs always stinks. We put up a good fight and good push at the end, but just unfortunately, too slow of a start to to help us get there.

