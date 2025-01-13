SJHN Daily: Mukhamadullin Sent Down, SJ Sharkie Surprises Pat McAfee

SJ Sharkie took over “The Pat McAfee show”.

The San Jose Sharks mascot visited the ESPN personality and retired NFL punter Monday morning, as McAfee hosted his morning ESPN show from SAP Center ahead of WWE “Raw” tonight. Sharkie presented McAfee with a mug and CaliFin jersey and Kyle “Gump” Cathcart got a letterman jacket.

“Team might not be good, but you’re great!” McAfee shouted at the mascot.

Revealing micro-stats for the San Jose Sharks at the mid-season point.

Will Smith benched in latest Sharks loss.

What do John McCarthy and scouts see from Thomas Bordeleau this year?

San Jose Sharks players celebrate Pride Night.

Brodie Brazil recaps the Sharks loss to the Minnesota Wild.

TikTok’s GFed stays as long as he can at SAP Center postgame.

A Sharks’ shout-out on WWE Raw!

Some, um, interesting hot takes from the San Jose Sharks:

New year, same hot takes 😁 pic.twitter.com/EXAA9xAYdI — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 14, 2025

San Jose Sharks seeing noteworthy increase in attendance?

Pittsburgh Penguins supporters upset after puck was taken from young fan.

Boston Bruins upset about rumors of tension between star players.

Zach Hyman purchases the Brantford Bulldogs.

Jared Bednar gives update on Gabriel Landeskog‘s injury.

The NHL confirms schedule for 4 Nations Face-off.

Todd McLellan upset over Detroit Red Wings’ practice schedule.

New Jersey Devils owner helping build rival’s stadium.

PWHL sets attendance record in Denver!

Evaluating Ridley Grieg‘s contract extension.