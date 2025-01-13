Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Mukhamadullin Sent Down, SJ Sharkie Surprises Pat McAfee

6 hours ago

Credit: SJ Sharkie

SJ Sharkie took over “The Pat McAfee show”.

The San Jose Sharks mascot visited the ESPN personality and retired NFL punter Monday morning, as McAfee hosted his morning ESPN show from SAP Center ahead of WWE “Raw” tonight. Sharkie presented McAfee with a mug and CaliFin jersey and Kyle “Gump” Cathcart got a letterman jacket.

“Team might not be good, but you’re great!” McAfee shouted at the mascot.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Revealing micro-stats for the San Jose Sharks at the mid-season point.

Will Smith benched in latest Sharks loss.

What do John McCarthy and scouts see from Thomas Bordeleau this year?

San Jose Sharks players celebrate Pride Night.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Brodie Brazil recaps the Sharks loss to the Minnesota Wild.

TikTok’s GFed stays as long as he can at SAP Center postgame.

A Sharks’ shout-out on WWE Raw!

Some, um, interesting hot takes from the San Jose Sharks:

San Jose Sharks seeing noteworthy increase in attendance?

AROUND THE NHL…

Pittsburgh Penguins supporters upset after puck was taken from young fan.

Boston Bruins upset about rumors of tension between star players.

Zach Hyman purchases the Brantford Bulldogs.

Jared Bednar gives update on Gabriel Landeskog‘s injury.

The NHL confirms schedule for 4 Nations Face-off.

Todd McLellan upset over Detroit Red Wings’ practice schedule.

New Jersey Devils owner helping build rival’s stadium.

PWHL sets attendance record in Denver!

Evaluating Ridley Grieg‘s contract extension.

Nimrod

If the Oilers face the Kings in the playoffs would that be 4 years in a row?

