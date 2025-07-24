How Did Mukhamadullin Improve Last Year? (+)

Can Shakir Mukhamadullin become a top-four fixture for the San Jose Sharks next year?

He’ll have to repeat his performance from the end of last season.

Mukhamadullin, slowed by a training camp groin injury, averaged just 14:56 a night in his first 15 games last year, scoring just one goal and two points. But in his next 15 appearances, before season-ending shoulder surgery, he played 21:12 a night, putting up a goal and seven points.

So how did Mukhamadullin get better last year?

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky and Stathletes’ micro-stats spelled it out.