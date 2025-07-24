Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

How Did Mukhamadullin Improve Last Year? (+)

Published

19 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Can Shakir Mukhamadullin become a top-four fixture for the San Jose Sharks next year?

He’ll have to repeat his performance from the end of last season.

Mukhamadullin, slowed by a training camp groin injury, averaged just 14:56 a night in his first 15 games last year, scoring just one goal and two points. But in his next 15 appearances, before season-ending shoulder surgery, he played 21:12 a night, putting up a goal and seven points.

So how did Mukhamadullin get better last year?

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky and Stathletes’ micro-stats spelled it out.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating