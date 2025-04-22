San Jose Sharks
Mukhamadullin on His Injury Recovery, What Clicked for Him at Mid-Season (+)
Shakir Mukhamadullin will have a full recovery.
Mukhamadullin suffered a season-ending upper-body injury after Frank Vatrano took him down on Apr. 1 at the Anaheim Ducks.
The young San Jose Sharks defenseman has been in a sling since then.
Mukhamadullin says #SJSharks room was unable to resolve locker room ping pong champion, in part because of his injury.
Did say that he beat Kostin with one arm yesterday.
Great pic by @HockeyShots! pic.twitter.com/Ag0BUlereF
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 17, 2025
He expects to be out of it in about a month. He’ll then head back to his native Russia, before returning to San Jose in advance of next season.
“I know for sure, when I come here, when I come back, I’m ready 100 percent,” he told local media last Thursday during his exit interview.
So what’s in store for Mukhamadullin next year?
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.