Mukhamadullin on His Injury Recovery, What Clicked for Him at Mid-Season (+)

Shakir Mukhamadullin will have a full recovery.

Mukhamadullin suffered a season-ending upper-body injury after Frank Vatrano took him down on Apr. 1 at the Anaheim Ducks.

The young San Jose Sharks defenseman has been in a sling since then.

Mukhamadullin says #SJSharks room was unable to resolve locker room ping pong champion, in part because of his injury. Did say that he beat Kostin with one arm yesterday. Great pic by @HockeyShots! pic.twitter.com/Ag0BUlereF — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 17, 2025

He expects to be out of it in about a month. He’ll then head back to his native Russia, before returning to San Jose in advance of next season.

“I know for sure, when I come here, when I come back, I’m ready 100 percent,” he told local media last Thursday during his exit interview.

So what’s in store for Mukhamadullin next year?