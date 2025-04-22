Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Mukhamadullin on His Injury Recovery, What Clicked for Him at Mid-Season (+)

5 hours ago

Shakir Mukhamadullin will have a full recovery.

Mukhamadullin suffered a season-ending upper-body injury after Frank Vatrano took him down on Apr. 1 at the Anaheim Ducks.

The young San Jose Sharks defenseman has been in a sling since then.

He expects to be out of it in about a month. He’ll then head back to his native Russia, before returning to San Jose in advance of next season.

“I know for sure, when I come here, when I come back, I’m ready 100 percent,” he told local media last Thursday during his exit interview.

So what’s in store for Mukhamadullin next year?

