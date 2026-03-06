San Jose Sharks
REPORT: Bobrovsky “Makes Sense” for Sharks?
Are the San Jose Sharks looking for a goaltending upgrade?
Pending UFA Sergei Bobrovsky, 37, according to Elliotte Friedman, doesn’t seem close to re-signing with the Florida Panthers.
“San Jose makes sense,” Friedman told the FAN Hockey Show on Mar. 3.
Jeff Marek reported the same thing on Feb. 22 on the DFO Rundown.
So how does this make sense for the San Jose Sharks?
In the summer of 2024, San Jose sent out the equivalent of two first-round picks to the Nashville Predators for star prospect Yaroslav Askarov. Then this past summer, they added veteran Alex Nedeljkovic to pair with the youngster.
Askarov and Nedeljkovic have not been lights out, but they’ve been good enough to guide the surprising Sharks within striking distance of a Western Conference wild card berth.
Marek noted that the San Jose Sharks could be looking at Bobrovsky as an upgrade on Nedeljkovic. Bobrovsky is a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion and a future Hall of Famer.
That said, per Stathletes, Nedeljkovic (+5.49 Goals Saved Above Expected) has outperformed Bobrovsky (-18.3 GSAE) this season. He’s actually outperformed Askarov (+1.37 GSAE) this year, too.
But if you can look past this season, there is no question about which potential Askarov mentor and tandem partner is more decorated. For what it’s worth, Bobrovsky is also Russian, like Askarov.
Nedeljkovic, 30, is also a pending UFA, so this could also be the San Jose Sharks looking ahead beyond this season.
So this could make sense, if you still think highly of Bobrovsky, and the cost is right, in terms of both trade and extension.
Ironically, Bobrovsky and Nedeljkovic got into the first goalie fight in six years in January, when the Sharks visited the Panthers.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Does Friedman think we are still tanking or something?
Honestly, Bob has not been good and Ned has been above expectations…after that Vegas opener. Personally think he’s earned another year with us if that’s what he wants.
Fine with that too.
The guy has been one of the worst goalies in the league this year and turns 38 before next season starts. We already have Nabokov in the org. How many more Russian goalies do we need to help Askarov? If you get Bobrovsky and he stays this washed and Askarov doesn’t take a step forward, you are in a position where goaltending could be the reason you miss the playoffs.
This whole situation feels all too similar to the “identity” 4th line where you’re not putting the best team on the ice.
how many Stanley cup winning goalies are in the org?
Sounds like it’s time to recall Stanley Cup winner Nick Leddy to the NHL roster. We need his leadership and guidance to help Sam Dickinson reach his potential.
You get that those are different things right? Bob is the current reigning Cup winning goalie right now. See how that’s different smart ass?
Love Bobrovsky. Still remember when folks were calling it the worst contract in the league.
Anyways, Bobrovsky is not what this team needs.
-18?!
It makes no sense. He hasn’t re-signed in FLA because they can’t agree on a deal – obviously he wants to get paid, and he’d want even more in SJ to compensate for taxes. Why would we give him a starter’s salary for multiple years – because that is exactly what it would require to sign him. I’d much rather bring back Ned.
It’s actually getting annoying (imo) to have constant rumors about players that don’t help the one thing we actually need, defense. At least we won’t have to listen to anything further about Connor Garland.
“If we’re getting a goalie, nothing would make me happier than a real-life manifestation of that famous dialogue between Jules and Marcellus Wallace from the 1990s cult classic Pulp Fiction.”
I would be so stoked if they got Bob in a sign and trade. Give Bob two years to mentor Askarov
I’m indifferent I think. Probably lean to Ned though?
No, nobody thinks we should be trading for Bob. This is dumb.
Well not nobody lol. The person above you wants to trade for him
Thanks Lucas. I feel seen 😆
Wow Ducks are trading for John Carlson. Kind of a crazy trade for them. I don’t really think they are contenders like that to be giving up a 1st round pick for a 36 year old expiring defenseman. Carlson is still a really good offensive defenseman. Wonder if they will extend him.
Uh… no way should they trade for Bob. Sign in the off season? Sure why not.
Well, wouldn’t it depend on the circumstances of what we give up? I can’t picture what Florida would want for Bob, or how to size that up.
They would have to trade Ned so if it was whatever the get for Ned then maybe? It’s interesting but I’m not 100% sold on the idea of bringing him in. We just walk Flower play into his 40s so it’s not impossible that Bob could win games with the Sharks. They HAVE to upgrade the D though for any of this stuff to bear fruit.
Grier shouldn’t trade for Bobrosky to mainly serve as a mentor for Askorov. Grier overpaid for Askorov, he’s young but currently a bit of a below average goalie, hopefully he becomes an average goalie, it’s possible he becomes a better than average goalie. The Sharks may find another goalie if Askorov doesn’t significantly improve. Based on Grier’s trades, he probably overpays for Bobrosky, as he recently did with Sherwood. Excerpt from a post I made in the comment section about Bunting and Sherwood in a prior article: According to the Dallas General Manager, his goal-scoring ability along with physicality makes… Read more »
FFS no. Grier did not “overpay for asky”. You lose the room when you say things like that.
I don’t want it to happen but I think Sheng might be right that it makes sense based on the Sharks track record. This is the team that claimed Goodrow off waivers when nobody else in the league wanted him. This is the team that traded for Reaves. They clearly believe in having vets in the room.
If it happens, hopefully Bob is the secret sauce to get Askarov to reach his potential because you’re probably not going to get good goalie play from Bob at this point in his career.
If Bob does mentor Asky into greatness this is easily worth whatever the contract might be (within reason).