San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Select Igor Chernyshov at No. 33
LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks made Igor Chernyshov their third pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Chernyshov was selected at No. 33 as the first pick of the second round.
Chernyshov is a 6’2 winger who played from Moscow in the MHL and KHL, the Russian junior and men’s leagues respectively. He is described as an offensive winger, and scored 28 points in 22 games in the MHL, but also played 34 games in the KHL, putting up 4 points.
Recently scouts talked to SJHN’s Sheng Peng about Chernyshov.
Scout #2: Just bull in a china shop-type forward. High skill. High sense. When he wants to get after it and compete, he is a monster physically, very hard to contain. He’s a big dude, soft hands, smart.
But in terms of a competitive offensive player, he has all the tools, good shot, skill, touch, power forward elements.
Can get lackadaisical.
The defensive side of the game? He wants to go out and score goals and hit people and whatever. Defensive play is not his strength.
I can’t overstate like how bad he is defensively. He is a one-way forward.
That article is below and features scout profiles of some other potential targets for the second round for the Sharks.
Scouts Talk Wingers That Sharks Could Target in 2nd Round (+)
Sharks next pick is No. 53 as of time of this writing.
The guy who slipped the most from rd 1.
My compilation had him 18, McKenzie’s TSN compilation had him at 21.
Wallenius also slipped, 43th on my compilation, 42 on McKenzie’s
Where was Mews on your compilation? He’s taking quite a tumble.
Mews at 44
as we get to near pick 60, my compilation is running low — I think all that’s left is
Mews, Kiviharju, Misa
Other names I came across but not ranked by most: Marques, Ustinov, Hynninen, Villenueve
Well my prediction aged very poorly.
No doubt man.😜🙂 I have no opinion really on him, other than reading his scouting report he sounded like a Grier type player and he was rated much higher. I fully expected a D at that pick though.
Doesn’t sound like a high compete guy on both sides of the puck.
Good scoring pace in Russian minors but not I in the KHL. Can he be big goal scorer and power play guy?
Surprised we didn’t get a second defender at this C pick:
Not everyone needs to play D
But they do need to be big!🤣
So a Kevin LeBanc with a bit of Evgenei Malkin, hopefully without the whining every time he gets touched.
Power play winger who spends the most rest of the game on the bench.
Sounds like a better skater with more size too.
Supposedly he was BPA but jeez Badinka was a bigger need & he went next. SJS has way too many LWs so they pick another one? I don’t get it.
Help me out here, why him over Badinka?
He was rated higher. Never draft for need with 18 year olds. Most are years away and most don’t pan out. If the player hits and you have too many good at a position, at least they’re good and you can trade for need from a position of strength. GMing 101.
Agreed. Beyond a certain level; we’re better off stockpiling the best pieces for a trade, rather than drafting. Look at the Utah trade for Sergachev; or heck, the way we acquired Burns. That’s likely how we get our most impactful D during our contender window, and Chernyshov may be a part of that acquisition price.
Sounds like another La Banc, but with some physicality.
How bad does he want an NHL job?
We will find out