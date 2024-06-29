BREAKING: Sharks Select Igor Chernyshov at No. 33

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks made Igor Chernyshov their third pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Chernyshov was selected at No. 33 as the first pick of the second round.

Chernyshov is a 6’2 winger who played from Moscow in the MHL and KHL, the Russian junior and men’s leagues respectively. He is described as an offensive winger, and scored 28 points in 22 games in the MHL, but also played 34 games in the KHL, putting up 4 points.

Recently scouts talked to SJHN’s Sheng Peng about Chernyshov.

Scout #2: Just bull in a china shop-type forward. High skill. High sense. When he wants to get after it and compete, he is a monster physically, very hard to contain. He’s a big dude, soft hands, smart. But in terms of a competitive offensive player, he has all the tools, good shot, skill, touch, power forward elements.

Can get lackadaisical. The defensive side of the game? He wants to go out and score goals and hit people and whatever. Defensive play is not his strength. I can’t overstate like how bad he is defensively. He is a one-way forward.

Sharks next pick is No. 53 as of time of this writing.