San Jose Sharks

BREAKING: Sharks Select Igor Chernyshov at No. 33

Published

3 hours ago

on

Credit: KHL

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks made Igor Chernyshov their third pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Chernyshov was selected at No. 33 as the first pick of the second round.

Chernyshov is a 6’2 winger who played from Moscow in the MHL and KHL, the Russian junior and men’s leagues respectively. He is described as an offensive winger, and scored 28 points in 22 games in the MHL, but also played 34 games in the KHL, putting up 4 points.

Recently scouts talked to SJHN’s Sheng Peng about Chernyshov.

Scout #2: Just bull in a china shop-type forward. High skill. High sense. When he wants to get after it and compete, he is a monster physically, very hard to contain. He’s a big dude, soft hands, smart.

But in terms of a competitive offensive player, he has all the tools, good shot, skill, touch, power forward elements.
Can get lackadaisical.

The defensive side of the game? He wants to go out and score goals and hit people and whatever. Defensive play is not his strength.

I can’t overstate like how bad he is defensively. He is a one-way forward.

That article is below and features scout profiles of some other potential targets for the second round for the Sharks.

Scouts Talk Wingers That Sharks Could Target in 2nd Round (+)

Sharks next pick is No. 53 as of time of this writing.

Zeke

The guy who slipped the most from rd 1.

My compilation had him 18, McKenzie’s TSN compilation had him at 21.

5
Reply
Zeke

Wallenius also slipped, 43th on my compilation, 42 on McKenzie’s

2
Reply
Joseph

Where was Mews on your compilation? He’s taking quite a tumble.

0
Reply
Zeke

Mews at 44

0
Reply
Zeke

as we get to near pick 60, my compilation is running low — I think all that’s left is

Mews, Kiviharju, Misa

Other names I came across but not ranked by most: Marques, Ustinov, Hynninen, Villenueve

0
Reply
Joseph

Well my prediction aged very poorly.

1
Reply
SJShorky

No doubt man.😜🙂 I have no opinion really on him, other than reading his scouting report he sounded like a Grier type player and he was rated much higher. I fully expected a D at that pick though.

Last edited 1 hour ago by SJShorky
0
Reply
Kuperkris

Doesn’t sound like a high compete guy on both sides of the puck.

Good scoring pace in Russian minors but not I in the KHL. Can he be big goal scorer and power play guy?

Surprised we didn’t get a second defender at this C pick:

0
Reply
David Gotlieb

Not everyone needs to play D

0
Reply
SJShorky

But they do need to be big!🤣

0
Reply
no1ofConsequence

So a Kevin LeBanc with a bit of Evgenei Malkin, hopefully without the whining every time he gets touched.

Power play winger who spends the most rest of the game on the bench.

0
Reply
SJShorky

Sounds like a better skater with more size too.

0
Reply
Rothgar

Supposedly he was BPA but jeez Badinka was a bigger need & he went next. SJS has way too many LWs so they pick another one? I don’t get it.

Help me out here, why him over Badinka?

0
Reply
SJShorky

He was rated higher. Never draft for need with 18 year olds. Most are years away and most don’t pan out. If the player hits and you have too many good at a position, at least they’re good and you can trade for need from a position of strength. GMing 101.

0
Reply
Fin Coe

Agreed. Beyond a certain level; we’re better off stockpiling the best pieces for a trade, rather than drafting. Look at the Utah trade for Sergachev; or heck, the way we acquired Burns. That’s likely how we get our most impactful D during our contender window, and Chernyshov may be a part of that acquisition price.

0
Reply
Old Time Hockey Fan

Sounds like another La Banc, but with some physicality.
How bad does he want an NHL job?
We will find out

0
Reply

