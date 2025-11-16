San Jose Sharks
Controversial Smith No-Goal Mars Sharks’ 4-1 Loss to Kraken
SEATTLE — The San Jose Sharks head to Climate Pledge Arena to take on the Seattle Kraken.
Alex Wennberg scored, but the Sharks lost 4-1.
Period 1
How is that Evans check to Toffoli’s back not called? Unless Toffoli sold it? Dangerous area.
1: Newly-formed top line showing some chemistry so far. Kurashev post?
Nice job by Wennberg, taking Winterton’s stick in front of a chance in front of Nedeljkovic. It’s a block, actually. But great defense.
4 in: What a pass by Celebrini.
This pass from Macklin Celebrini. looooolll pic.twitter.com/nMNUCCsL3f
— JD Young (@MyFryHole) November 16, 2025
Schwartz goal: Stephenson goes wide of Klingberg, would argue Klingberg shouldn’t chase the puck there, which allows the wide attack. It’s a down-low 2-on-1 from there. A little too much confidence in his skating there from Klingberg?
9 in: Wow, excellent exit pass by Goodrow. He drew in three Kraken, then passed it through them to Ostapchuk.
5 left: That’s a strong Klingberg shift. He was rolling all over the OZ, but defensively aware, set up Dellandrea for a good chance from behind the net.
4 left: Nice Ostapchuk exit bounce pass under a lot of duress. Could be luck, but if that’s real, nice touch. Only one place for that to go with a good ending, and he did it.
3 left: Wennberg has had a strong game so far. On backcheck, he covers for Desharnais pinching, then directs Leddy toward puck carrier while he takes pass option. That forces an early shot, easy save.
2 left: Immaturity by Mukhamadullin IMO. Seen this happen to him a couple times before. Too much time with the puck, if that’s possible. He gets himself in trouble, though he had clear breakout options with a fresh top line just seconds earlier. But he doesn’t move it, and the F1 on top of him. Completely unforced error there.
Wennberg goal: Macklin master class. But actually, a lot of good puck movement on that goal, including from Klingberg. But Celebrini, what a pass to Wennberg, who just has stick on ice for re-direction. Also, Eklund with a no-look shot-pass, that’s the pass that really breaks up Kraken PK, as three PK’ers try to close on Eklund. That leaves a quick Celebrini pass for an open Wennberg.
Good for the San Jose Sharks, even without that power play goal, they’ve responded with a solid period after that Calgary clunker.
Period 2
Outstanding shift from new third line, highlighted by a beaut Toffoli chance to Dellandrea in front. Toffoli’s never been the best skater, so what I watch more from him is the precision of his puck movement. That’s how he can keep up with faster linemates, he executes fast. That was off last two games, but he looks back to normal there tonight. Previously, he had been doing a nice job on the Celebrini line as a bridge connector of plays, until the road trip.
2 in: Wennberg in his bag tonight. Back-to-back shifts, gorgeous set-ups for Eklund and Graf. One was a more stationary wall to slot lead pass that Eklund beat his man to, then Graf’s was behind the net magic. San Jose Sharks testing Grubauer, who replaced Murray after the Wennberg goal.
Goodrow penalty: I’m with Goodrow, and Mayers is talking about it on the broadcast. Evans held Goodrow’s stick there. That kind of overt hooking doesn’t happen by accident.
8 in: Klingberg chases a not 50-50 puck on his blueline, misses, it’s a 2-on-1 the other way. He has to do a better job of when to go and when to no.
Smith no-goal: Nice job by Smith defensively, wins the battle high.
Maybe I was wrong!
I do see a kicking motion at the 10-second mark here, and I do think the puck goes in because of that. But…deliberate or not? https://t.co/B8YSpPrZfK
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 16, 2025
10 in: Schwartz might have saved a goal there, blocked a Celebrini bid into an open net. Power play time.
9 left: Monster save by Grubauer, quick puck movement from Klingberg to Eklund to Celebrini one-timer. Eklund pass was needle through a thread.
Larsson goal: Leddy, who I’ve mostly liked tonight, gives a pizza to Marchment. That turnover leads eventually to a Larsson goal from the wall. Mayers says that Leddy shouldn’t have been in Nedeljkovic’s sightline on the Larsson shot too.
Tolvanen goal: Not sure what Mukhamadullin is pinching for. Phantom pinch, puck wasn’t going along wall, it went toward center lane. That’s really poor judgment, to be honest.
This hurts, the San Jose Sharks have played a mostly excellent second. One no-goal, they were still coming, it seemed. But one screen goal, one misread on a pinch, and down two.
Period 3
1 in: Really nice bounceback game from Celebrini, after a couple not great performances from him. Cleaner puck movement, and a couple of those oh my god plays, like that pass he just made.
7 in: Terrific solo effort by Wennberg on PK, attacking Grubauer, to draw a call. One of the best overall games that I’ve seen him play.
Marvelous job by Smith to not give up on puck, not give Kraken that easy PK clear. One-on-one battle with Gaudreau that Smith wins to keep puck alive.
10 in: Really like that from Nedeljkovic, confidence with puck. Looks like he points that he’s going along wall, then pumps a perfect pass up the middle to Eklund. Easy exit.
6 left: Reaves draws a call. Huge power play! I’ve actually liked Ostapchuk tonight.
Schwartz goal: That ices it, long empty netter. Grubauer was very good in relief, stopped some Grade-A’s. San Jose Sharks played well, they’ll win more games than not playing this way, I think.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
How much longer are we going to continue this Klingberg playing 20 minutes a night madness?
Yeah I’m starting to agree. Made a couple plays that no one else other than maybe SD could make but frankly he needs to shoot more on the PP. not little wristers, bombs. Frankly the whole PP needs to shoot more. No reason to have that many PPs with only 1 goal.
There was no kicking motion. Smith didn’t even know where the puck was.
If Smith kicked it in so did Schwartz.
I agree with chat on klingberg. He is making bad decisions and getting beat
Unlucky, played some decent hockey.
That said, I can root for them and what not, but neither Klinger nor Leddy is making this team better rn.
Muk needs the minutes. Dicky needs the minutes. Cags needs the call up.
Klinger was brutal but Leddy wasn’t that bad considering it’s his first game back in a while. He seemed to be moving well. I will be happy when the trade away the guys they plan to move so we can see more prospects in the NHL.
I agree except for that second Kraken goal was completely on him. Turnover (whatever) then screening Ned THEN does NOT block the shot when he could have, which is most egregious
I would resign Wennberg yesterday regardless of who might make the jump next season. He’s impressive. He can play wing if necessary which would free him up.
If you don’t include the empty net goal against the Panthers, it seems the Sharks have scored two goals or less in their last five games. Perhaps they’re reading the comments about being a playoff team this year and puffing their chests out a little too much. 😊 Drew Remenda looked a little sad in his interview during the game; he might not enjoy doing two games in a row on radio. Jamal seems better as a pre-game and post-game person than as an expert commentator during the game. I couldn’t find information on the Internet about Drew’s contract with… Read more »
Leddy needs to block that shot wtf, had all the opportunity in the world to when he was literally screening Ned. I’m obviously no NHL coach but id scratch him for that very reason. I hated that so much
I think the team’s still trending in the right direction overall. I think there’s still a lot of positives to feel good about. But the lack of depth is starting to get exposed in the last two losses.
Klingberg/Orlov as your top D pairing in 2018 would have been pretty good. In 2025, not so good. But who’s your top right hand D otherwise. Liljegren?