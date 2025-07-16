SJHN Daily: Sharks Dominate Scott Wheeler’s Top Skater, Goalie Prospect Rankings

Scott Wheeler has released his list of the top-100 drafted NHL skater prospects.

The San Jose Sharks – with five players – sit tied at fourth for the most players on the list, while the Chicago Blackhawks lead the way with seven.

Michael Misa sits where he ended up in the 2025 NHL Draft – second behind Matthew Schaefer.

Sam Dickinson joins Misa as the Sharks’ representatives in Wheeler’s first tier, sitting in sixth place.

“He looks like he’s going to be a two-way stud in the NHL, and if he continues to improve the way he reads pressure, I think there’s first-pairing upside,” Wheeler wrote.

Quentin Musty (81), Igor Chernyshov (84), and Luca Cagnoni (86) round out the San Jose Sharks’ prospects on the list, all sitting in Wheeler’s fifth tier.

Wheeler also did a separate ranking for goalies, a top-20, and the San Jose Sharks really stood out here, with Yaroslav Askarov topping the charts and Josh Ravensbergen coming in at No. 5.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Jack Thompson re-signed with the Sharks.

Jeff Skinner spoke about the experience he’ll bring to the Sharks.

Joe Thornton is making his role with the Sharks official.

Long-time NHL video coach Steve Peters projected the Sharks lines for next year on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast:

Other Sharks News…

Which former Sharks are still looking for a spot in the NHL?

Happy 45th birthday to Moose Factory legend, Jonathan Cheechoo! #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/8JO6rSTHOm — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) July 16, 2025

How does The Athletic see the Sharks’ lines next season?

Will Smith is looking good!

guys. this is insane. those are the glasses i make. pic.twitter.com/N2vVBrNoMc — avery ₂₁ | misses inhaler ⭐️ (@trentfreddyrry) July 15, 2025

Sam Dickinson poses a dilemma for the Sharks management.

With free agency complete, where does the #SJSharks roster currently sit?

🦈 Who are the locks to make the roster?

🦈 Who is fighting for a job?

🦈 Way too early opening night roster and lines 📺 https://t.co/xlEJAU1is3

🎧 https://t.co/xsVablxd64 pic.twitter.com/bQyzKDxnPv — Locked on Misa (@LockedOnSharks) July 14, 2025

Brodie Brazil spoke to Haoxi (Simon) Wang and Carson Wetsch.

One of the newest members of the #SJSharks Org., Haoxi Wang, has a special message in #Mandarin for fans everywhere! Check out the full interview w/ @DanRusanowsky on the Sharks Audio Network On Demand Podcast! iTunes: https://t.co/maVKQwwgRN

Spotify: https://t.co/HWgfWnMzxD pic.twitter.com/5c7GXPCWmu — Sharks Audio Network (@SharksAudioNet) July 14, 2025

Around the NHL…

What is the tightrope that Kyle Dubas must walk for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Roberto Luongo put Labubu toys in the Stanley Cup.

Victor Eklund became the first member of the 2025 Draft Class to sign his ELC.

3ICE tournament returns with Hall of Famers Bourque, Carbonneau among coaches.

Victor’s good friend, Anton Frondell, followed shortly after.

Filip Zadina is remaining in Europe.

The Montreal Canadians currently have the youngest team in the NHL.