SJHN Daily: Islanders Not Trading No. 1 Pick, McKenzie’s Final Draft Rankings, Sharks Want Vladar?
Michael Misa is the second-best prospect of the 2025 Draft, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie’s final ranking of prospects for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
Misa and projected No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer were ranked as clear front-runners by 10 NHL scouts surveyed by TSN.
“If a team picking first-overall this year really needed a centre more than a defenceman, I don’t think it’s outrageous to suggest Misa could be taken ahead of Schaefer,” one scout told TSN. Misa racked up 62 goals and 72 assists in 65 games for the Saginaw Spirit, often playing with San Jose Sharks’ No. 33 overall pick in 2024, Igor Chernyshov.
Anton Frondell, another contender for second-overall, was No. 4 on McKenzie’s rankings.
The Sharks also have the No. 30 pick of the draft, gained from the trade that sent Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci to the Dallas Stars. This will be the third consecutive draft that the Sharks enter with two picks in the first round. McKenzie ranks Swedish center Eric Nilson in the 30 spot. But perhaps 6-foot-4-inch defenseman Blake Fiddler could drop from the No. 28 spot, or the Sharks could reach for Sam Dickinson’s frequent defense partner with the London Knights, Henry Brzustewicz?
The 2025 Draft is on Friday. Here’s how McKenzie’s final poll looked in 2024.
Potential San Jose Sharks free agent pickups: Brock Boeser? Mikael Granlund? Mitch Marner?
The case against picking Anton Frondell No. 2…and the argument for him to go over Michael Misa.
Joe Thornton has been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The San Jose Sharks release their preseason schedule, begins Sept. 21.
Joe Pavelski considered a comeback last year.
Frank Seravalli reports the Sharks may be interested in free agent goaltender Dan Vladar.
New York Islanders GM says they’re not trading the No. 1 pick.
Its #NHLDraft week, so I caught up w/ Gabe Foley of Recruit Scouting to talk about what the #SJSharks should do w/ the #2 pick. Plenty of rumors these days, but lets not overthink it. He says add Michael Misa to the #1 prospect pool.
Full 🎧 https://t.co/Bk3J5AbWh3 pic.twitter.com/P7sUEaCQ99
— Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) June 23, 2025
Former Shark Manny Malhotra leads Abbotsford Canucks to Calder Cup championship win in first season as head coach.
Sharks exploring AI-driven coaching to analyze “entire sequences of play.”
In the Mitch Marner free agent derby, Elliotte Friedman calls the Golden Knights the “team to beat.”
Reacting to Flyers’ trade for Trevor Zegras.
Congratulations to the entire 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class!
Matt Martin announces his retirement.
Rangers complete conditions of J.T. Miller trade, ultimately transferring 2025 No. 12 pick to Pittsburgh Penguins.
St. Louis Blues reveal new primary jerseys, update logo.
Isles GM said in that piece that whoever they get at #1, he thinks can play in the NHL next year. It would probably be reading too much into it to think that means he’s taking Misa. But if he thinks they’re gonna draft Schaefer and have him playing for the Isles next year, that seems like not a great idea. I believe in the kid and think he should be #1, but he should get a little time.
Would be brutal to throw a kid who only played 17 games last season into a middling NHL lineup that wants to get back into playoff contention. For any position but especially a defender who’s almost young enough to be a ’26 draftee.
Agreed. Either way it’s a forward. Just can’t see Schaefer being NHL ready next season.
I’ve been worried about the isles taking Misa for a while, Schaefer isn’t a bad consolation prize but we’ll just have to wait 2-3 years to see him.
It would be surprising given how Schaefer has solidified as the #1 among observers, but not impossible. Isles certainly can’t exactly do a tear down and rebuild given the core they have locked into long-term contracts. Their priorities are different from Sharks and Blackhawks.
The Bob Mackenzie link is for 2024 and not 2025 , was that what it’s suppose to be?
The 2025 link is in the second paragraph
I still can’t understand how the groupthink in January was that Schaefer and Misa were very close, and between now and then, Schaefer didn’t play at all while Misa had an all time year in the OHL and Schaefer is now the consensus. I love Schaefer. Love. him. But this is silly. Either way, gonna look forward to hopefully the team keeping it simple and just taking Misa and then hopefully that’s when the real excitement starts. Maybe those later picks get traded for some NOW guys. Maybe they take some nasty value forwards. Maybe it’s RHD. I’ll have my… Read more »
I wouldn’t believe anything out of any GM’s mouth right now. I wish we could just fast forward to Friday. Either way we’re getting a probable NHL star in the future.
So, I try to keep an eye out for the Sharks in other Bay Area sites, TV news, etc.
And this was the headline article at sfgate.com
“Mogilny finally gets the call as the Hockey Hall of Fame elects him as part of the class of 2025”
Not a single writer who could dash off even a short article of the best player in team history getting his HOF call.
https://www.sfgate.com/sports/article/mogilny-finally-gets-the-call-as-the-hockey-hall-20392089.php
SFGate is a clickfarm