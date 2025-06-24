SJHN Daily: Islanders Not Trading No. 1 Pick, McKenzie’s Final Draft Rankings, Sharks Want Vladar?

Michael Misa is the second-best prospect of the 2025 Draft, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie’s final ranking of prospects for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Misa and projected No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer were ranked as clear front-runners by 10 NHL scouts surveyed by TSN.

“If a team picking first-overall this year really needed a centre more than a defenceman, I don’t think it’s outrageous to suggest Misa could be taken ahead of Schaefer,” one scout told TSN. Misa racked up 62 goals and 72 assists in 65 games for the Saginaw Spirit, often playing with San Jose Sharks’ No. 33 overall pick in 2024, Igor Chernyshov.

Anton Frondell, another contender for second-overall, was No. 4 on McKenzie’s rankings.

The Sharks also have the No. 30 pick of the draft, gained from the trade that sent Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci to the Dallas Stars. This will be the third consecutive draft that the Sharks enter with two picks in the first round. McKenzie ranks Swedish center Eric Nilson in the 30 spot. But perhaps 6-foot-4-inch defenseman Blake Fiddler could drop from the No. 28 spot, or the Sharks could reach for Sam Dickinson’s frequent defense partner with the London Knights, Henry Brzustewicz?

The 2025 Draft is on Friday. Here’s how McKenzie’s final poll looked in 2024.

Its #NHLDraft week, so I caught up w/ Gabe Foley of Recruit Scouting (@NHLFoley) to talk about what the #SJSharks should do w/ the #2 pick. Plenty of rumors these days, but lets not overthink it. He says add Michael Misa to the #1 prospect pool. Full 🎧 https://t.co/Bk3J5AbWh3 pic.twitter.com/P7sUEaCQ99 — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) June 23, 2025

