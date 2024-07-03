Dickinson on What He Has To Improve To Play in NHL As Soon As Next Year

Sam Dickinson is excited to play with Macklin Celebrini, after facing him in tomorrow’s prospect scrimmage.

The San Jose Sharks’ recent 11th-overall selection put up 18 goals and 70 points in 68 OHL games with the London Knights. Many, including teammate Kasper Halttunen, were surprised to see the 6-foot-3 two-way defenseman fall outside the top-10 of the 2024 NHL Draft.

At Sharks development camp, Dickinson discussed playing with Celebrini previously, his recent invite to the World Junior Summer Showcase, and desire to sign an entry-level contract this summer.

Dickinson, on the staff at development camp:

Yeah, it’s been great. You look around and see all the NHL alumni that they’ve got out there, it’s huge for everybody on the ice. Making your rounds, getting to talk to everybody, especially the [defense] guys for me. It’s been [about] talking to everybody, taking everything in, and learning as much as I can.

Dickinson, on what he knows about Macklin Celebrini:

I know [Celebrini] a little bit from before, playing together. I think everybody knows the kind of player he is. He’s a special player, he can do everything all over the ice. He’s so smart. So, excited to get the chance to play with him for more than two games. But, tomorrow will be tough playing against him.

Dickinson, on his desire to make the NHL roster and sign a contract in the Fall:

Yeah, I think that’s the goal for everybody. To have that goal a little bit more in reach for me is pretty big. So, it’s like you said, having a big summer, come back and see what happens.

Dickinson, on what he needs to improve this summer:

I think it’s a little bit of everything. I think I’ll learn a lot about what these guys want from me. Especially take that, we’re still pretty early on, so we’ll see what happens over the next little bit and then come up with something for when I get home.

Dickinson, on being invited to the World Junior Summer Showcase by Canada, and potentially competing at the World Junior Championship:

Yeah, it’s huge. I think it’s something that every kid from Canada looks forward to. I know it’s a huge tournament. So, to have the opportunity come up for me is really huge and really important for me. I’m just gonna take it all in once I get there and show why I should be on the team.