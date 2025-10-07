What’s Dickinson’s Biggest Challenge in the NHL? (+)

Sam Dickinson looks like he will break camp with the San Jose Sharks.

The 19-year-old defenseman has nothing left to prove in the OHL. The AHL is not an option.

But that doesn’t mean that he’s ready for the NHL either.

While the 6-foot-3 left-hander has shown an offensive flair throughout camp, San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky was focused more on developing the top prospect’s defensive game throughout camp.

“We know what he can do offensively,” Warsofsky said of the 2025 CHL Defenseman of the Year, who dropped 91 points for the London Knights. “Can he do it defensively?”

Dickinson and Warsofsky spoke about his defense on multiple occasions since the beginning of camp.

Vincent Desharnais also spoke about the defenseman’s biggest challenge when entering the best league in the world.