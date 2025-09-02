San Jose Barracuda
BREAKING: Sharks Can Now Send Sam Dickinson to AHL Full-Time This Year?
Sam Dickinson will now be in San Jose all season?
It’s trending in that direction, after Puckpedia revealed exact details of the new NHL-NHLPA CBA agreement.
There’s a provision in the new CBA that will allow NHL teams to send one 19-year-old prospect to the AHL. Originally, belief was that this rule would be instituted for the 2026-27 campaign. But Puckpedia has disclosed that this provision could now be in place for 2025-26.
Puckpedia did note that while the NHL and NHLPA have agreed to this, the AHL and CHL have to rubber stamp it too.
But assuming it goes through, that’s outstanding news for the San Jose Sharks and the San Jose Barracuda and Dickinson.
The Sharks’ 2024 No. 11 pick was CHL Defenseman of the Year last season, and consensus is, the 6-foot-4 defenseman has outgrown that league. But under the old CBA, Dickinson was stuck between a rock and a hard place, developmentally, if he wasn’t NHL-ready this season.
This fall, Dickinson would have had nine NHL games to prove that he belongs, then the San Jose Sharks would have had to decide whether or not the send him back to the CHL and the London Knights. Nine-or-fewer NHL contests mean that Dickinson’s contract would slide to next year, meaning it would start next season instead. 10-or-more NHL games mean that Dickinson’s contract would start in 2025-26, a year burned off this three-year ELC.
The Sharks also now have the flexibility to not burn a year of Dickinson’s contract by sending him to the AHL, a league that’s likely better for his development than the CHL.
And that’s the point. For the San Jose Sharks and Dickinson, this rule being instituted a year earlier gives the organization more flexibility and is ultimately better for the star prospect’s development.
Now, that is some great news Sheng! Thanks!
Huge if true!
Wow! Big if true! Sheng breaking news even when overseas!
Do most agree that he really isn`t ready for NHL duties É
I take no credit, it’s all Puckpedia. But I did pay for wi-fi on my flight back to get it out haha
Not all heroes wear capes…😜
But Frank Costanza’s lawyer does.
Nice deep cut.
Fantastic news
Oh please oh please oh please oh please
Especially if Misa refuses to go the college route. The Sharks need all the contract spacing they can get.
Even if this ends up being accurate, he’s still playing for the Sharks.
I hope so, and would think he’s got a really good chance — but it would be so nice to have the option to send him to the AHL if he struggles, rather than relegate him to the press box or send him back to juniors. It also allows Grier and co to kick the can down the road if they’re not sure how they want to clear that logjam on defense. Dickinson could instead get his first taste of NHL action as an injury call-up, and if he does well they can make a move to clear room for… Read more »
Please yes.
This means we can keep Thompson on the NHL roster and not have to pass him through waivers to the AHL.
So…
Could the Sharks use this exemption on Misa instead of Dickinson or does the prospect have to be 19?
Pretty sure the prospect has to be 19. Maybe after Misa’s birthday?