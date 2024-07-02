San Jose Sharks
CONFIRMED: Clowe Re-Joining Sharks
Ryane Clowe is back with the San Jose Sharks.
On Tuesday, the first day of development camp, the Mercury News snapped a picture of the San Jose Sharks’ front office. Eagle-eyed commenters noticed the presence of the fan favorite:
A few interested observers pic.twitter.com/ZEAzSPX2Ub
— Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) July 2, 2024
That’s Clowe, next to assistant GM Tom Holy.
San Jose Hockey Now had learned that Clowe, most recently a New York Rangers senior advisor, is back with the San Jose Sharks in a yet-to-be-announced capacity.
There’s no doubt that his return will be embraced by the fanbase.
Selected in the sixth round of the 2001 Draft by the San Jose Sharks, Clowe was beloved for his combination of toughness and skill. In 491 games with the Sharks, Rangers, and New Jersey Devils, Clowe racked up 112 goals, 309 points, and 618 penalty minutes.
Unfortunately, because of concussions, Clowe’s playing career ended prematurely in 2014.
Since then, the 41-year-old has served as New Jersey Devils assistant coach from 2016 to 2018, Newfoundland Growlers head coach in 2018-19, and Rangers team consultant and senior advisor from 2021 to 2024.
Clowe’s stint as Growlers head coach ended because he was still struggling from his past concussions, but he’s clearly rallied back strong in recent years.
