Warsofsky & Carbery on Their Friendship, That ECHL Grind (+)

Ahead of Tuesday’s game between the Washington Capitals and the San Jose Sharks, the two head coaches – and long-time friends – sat down for dinner.

“We talked a lot of hockey. A lot of hockey, a lot of families. Obviously, our families are close. Got to see his kids and his wife, was always good to see them. Watched some hockey, talked some hockey, it was good,” Warsofsky said.

Ryan Warsofsky and Spencer Carbery go back to 2013 when Carbery, then-head coach of the South Carolina Stingrays, hired Warsofsky to his first pro coaching job.

In the grueling reality of the ECHL, Warsofsky and Carbery became close. Both spoke on it.