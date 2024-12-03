Connect with us

Hockey History

Warsofsky & Carbery on Their Friendship, That ECHL Grind (+)

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ahead of Tuesday’s game between the Washington Capitals and the San Jose Sharks, the two head coaches – and long-time friends – sat down for dinner.

“We talked a lot of hockey. A lot of hockey, a lot of families. Obviously, our families are close. Got to see his kids and his wife, was always good to see them. Watched some hockey, talked some hockey, it was good,” Warsofsky said.

Ryan Warsofsky and Spencer Carbery go back to 2013 when Carbery, then-head coach of the South Carolina Stingrays, hired Warsofsky to his first pro coaching job.

In the grueling reality of the ECHL, Warsofsky and Carbery became close. Both spoke on it.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info