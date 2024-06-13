San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Hire Warsofsky To Be Head Coach
The San Jose Sharks are hiring Ryan Warsofsky to be their next head coach.
“His track record of success at nearly every level of hockey as a head and assistant coach speaks for itself,” GM Mike Grier said in a team statement. “Ryan knows our existing group well, has the respect of the players who he will be working with, and will be a great teacher for the young players who will be joining our organization.”
“This is an organization that has a rich history of winning, and I can’t wait to get to work on coaching a team that our fans can be proud of,” Warsofsky said.
It’s a promotion for Warsofsky, who has been a Sharks assistant coach for the last two years. However, on Apr. 24, San Jose fired head coach David Quinn, leaving Warsofsky’s status up in the air.
San Jose Hockey Now reported last week that Warsofsky was a “front runner” for the head coach position. It appeared that he and Marco Sturm were the top candidates.
Warsofsky, 36, interviewed for the top job in the summer of 2022 before Grier chose Quinn. Under Quinn, Warsofsky oversaw the Sharks’ defense and penalty kill.
In 2022-23, Warsofsky helped Erik Karlsson find his Norris Trophy form. Karlsson scored 101 points, the first time since 1991-92 that a defenseman had crossed the century mark. The last time that Karlsson was a Norris finalist was 2016-17 with the Ottawa Senators.
San Jose’s penalty kill was also eighth in the NHL.
This past season was more of a struggle, though admittedly, Warsofsky didn’t have Karlsson, traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and other pieces to work with anymore.
The last-place San Jose Sharks stumbled to a -150 Goal Differential, the worst in the salary cap era. The 28th-ranked penalty kill also scuffled.
Regardless, Warsofsky was thought to be one of the brightest head coaching prospects around two years ago, after taking the Chicago Wolves to the 2022 Calder Cup. He also led the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays to the 2017 Kelly Cup Final.
He also interviewed for the New Jersey Devils’ head coaching job this summer, a job that eventually went to Sheldon Keefe.
Warsofsky will be formally announced in a press conference at SAP Center on Monday.
Well well well – I might’ve leaned towards Sturm, but I’m interested to see what Warsofsky does. He should have it easier than Quinny at least.
Congratulations, Ryan!! Looking forward to this season.
It was not quite as planned, but it was executed as it was supposed to be. I’m really excited for Warsofsky to lead the way. I wonder who will be the assistant coaches.
Glad the search is over and we can get down to business! Warsofsky will have a talented young team to develop so lets hope for the best! I’m super interested to know who he brings on as assistant coaches. Patrick Dwyer and Bob Nardella were his assistants when he coached the Chicago Wolves in 2021-22, and they are both still in the AHL. I wonder if they could be candidates or if they’ll go with more NHL experience. In less important news, the Sharks now have a head coach who is younger than me… so yeah, I’m just going to… Read more »
Grier is killing it as GM. Have loved every move so far even if the return on some trades weren’t what you might have hoped. His intention and thought process has been awesome. Can’t wait to see what he does at the draft and in UFA.
“Nearly” every level of hockey… hmmm I wonder what the exception was…
Personally I was hoping for someone outside the organization because that makes it easier to mentally put the past year behind them.
There are a lot of things about this that make sense, and a few that are a little odd, but overall feels like a good fit. I don’t think anyone would be unhappy about this hire if Warsofsky hadn’t been part of last year’s staff. One bad year as an assistant for an awful team shouldn’t be enough to tank his deserved rep as a rising star.
“I don’t think anyone would be unhappy about this hire if Warsofsky hadn’t been part of last year’s staff”
Nail on the head right there. From what I recall reading BEFORE we hired Quinn (and Warsofsky as an assistant), I was really hoping he’d land the HC job.
The oddest being that they fired the HC due to lack of results but then hired a member of his staff. I think Warsofsky will be a good coach but that is the part that had me leaning towards Sturm. Just for the intellectual honesty.
Maybe i am wrong here but did Grier ever said he fired Quinn because of results?
I think the fireing wasn’t just about results.
Good timing to get before draft. Pick #14 will be very interesting to see kf they stay at 14 and perhaps fall into a sniper for Smith and Celebrini ( Eiserman and Celebrini proven) and or if an EJ Emery can fit at #14 as I believe impact “D Man” at #33 a bit tougher. Do believe Sharks have some great potential “D” comimg but…