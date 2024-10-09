Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Warsofsky Doing Things His Way in Surprising Sharks’ Training Camp (+)

Published

25 mins ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Ryan Warsofsky is doing it his way.

That’s been a theme throughout Warsofsky’s first training camp as an NHL head coach.

Early in training camp, Warsofsky set a tone for the last-place San Jose Sharks with what veteran Nico Sturm called “probably the hardest two days of camp that I’ve had.”

Two weeks ago, Warsofsky started optimizing practice conditions in an unusual way.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta