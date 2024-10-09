Warsofsky Doing Things His Way in Surprising Sharks’ Training Camp (+)

Ryan Warsofsky is doing it his way.

That’s been a theme throughout Warsofsky’s first training camp as an NHL head coach.

Early in training camp, Warsofsky set a tone for the last-place San Jose Sharks with what veteran Nico Sturm called “probably the hardest two days of camp that I’ve had.”

Two weeks ago, Warsofsky started optimizing practice conditions in an unusual way.