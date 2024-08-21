SJHN Daily: Warsofsky Talks Couture’s Recovery, Compares Blackwood to Gronkowski

Is Logan Couture coming back soon?

According to San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky, that is to be determined. In an interview on SiriusXM, Warsofsky said that the captain was “feeling good.”

After picking 1st overall, what should we expect from the Sharks this season? Our @SanJoseSharks Preview is LIVE w/ Boomer & @jhahn4 Head Coach @rwarsofsky is on now to start the hour 🎧: https://t.co/kUlFGXIamH pic.twitter.com/SDY3pXw2kM — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) August 20, 2024

“I know when Logan is feeling good, we will let him play,” Warsofsky continued. “We have a really good plan as an organization for Logan to get him back healthy.”

The 35-year-old only slotted into six games last season, dealing with a groin injury that sidelined him until January. Couture recorded a lone assist before the same injury ended his 2023-24 campaign.

Warsofsky also shared that Couture is already in San Jose training, but did not share any specific timeline on when Couture could return to game action. The last time Couture addressed the matter, Couture was optimistic about being ready for NHL training camp.

Hopefully, the three-time 30-goal scorer can return to regular NHL action soon.

In the same XM interview, Warsofsky compared Mackenzie Blackwood to tight end Rob Gronkowski, probably a comparison rooted in Blackwood’s skill for his immense size.

