Warsofsky Talks Tortorella: ‘Cares more about you as a person than he does you as a hockey player’
“He is the finest human being you’ll ever be around.”
That’s high praise from San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky about John Tortorella.
“He’s just very genuine. I think that’s a great word for him,” Warsofsky said. “He cares more about you as a person than he does you as a hockey player.”
Tortorella was fired by the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, near the end of his third season behind the bench for the team. The Flyers have lost 11 of their last 12, and currently sit last in the Metropolitan Division and second to last in the Eastern Conference.
Tortorella and Warsofsky have been friends since right before Warsofsky was hired by the San Jose Sharks in 2022. It was Warsofsky family friend Mike Sullivan who had put them in touch.
“We’ll text here a little bit, next couple days, just to go [through] what he’s gone through,” Warsofsky said. “But I know he’s out hanging with his horses right now.”
The pair sat down for a four-hour conversation at the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal, where they discussed all things life, as well as career – just a few weeks before Warsofsky was hired by the San Jose Sharks as an assistant coach. It sounds like Tortorella and Warsofsky discussed the-then vacant Flyers assistant coach position too.
“That’s where I really got to know him a lot. I think that’s when I realized how great of a person he is. He cares about everyone in his organization. He wants the best for them,” Warsofsky said. “Honestly, it was one of the best highlights of my coaching career is being able to have that conversation with him.”
Tortorella’s comments from after the Flyers’ 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday had been making the rounds even before he was let go.
“When you’re in this type of situation and you’re losing all the time and there’s nothing at the end of the tunnel for you, there’s certainly going to be some frustration, but this falls on me,” Tortorella told Philadelphia Flyers media. “I’m not really interested in learning how to coach in this type of season where we’re at right now, but I have to do a better job, so this falls on me.”
While Warsofsky declined to comment on those words from Tortorella specifically, he noted the difficult nature of an NHL head coaching job.
“It’s a hard position to be in. We’re living it right now everyday, of going through some struggles, and it’s hard, it weighs on you as a human being,” Warsofsky said. “I don’t think people understand that you get in your car, you go home, it affects your life.”
And the San Jose Sharks’ season has been even tougher than the Flyers’ in a lot of ways, with 18 fewer points.
Warsofsky said he aligns his own coaching philosophy with what he’s seen in Tortorella – as someone who genuinely cares about the player as a person, despite the bombastic reputation that the veteran coach and 2004 Stanley Cup winner may have.
“Our beliefs kind of aligned. So it was reassuring for me in a sense. He’s extremely hard and demanding, and I think what gets lost is he wants what’s best for the player,” Warsofsky said. “This day and age, let’s be honest, it’s a sensitive world out there. If you don’t have some thick skin, it’s going to be tough to get better as a hockey player, and I think that’s how he approached it, and that’s how he’s always been. He never changed.”
No matter what happens to Tortorella next, Warsofsky feels for him.
“It’s a great game, it’s a shitty business.”
The clock was ticking on Torts as soon as Philly drafted Michkov. Not sure it’s a bad thing long term for him to be out of that situation. Briere has done some good things but he’s made a few decisions that make you wonder if he has a solidified plan.
Torts pre-dated Briere and it’ll be interesting to see how Michkov develops and his thoughts on Torts in a few years.
He’ll either thrive and appreciate being held accountable or end up being a wild card / PP specialist.
I don’t blame Torts for not caving – the team is bad right now.
Goaltending is horrendous with no savior stuffed away in the AHL
Their D has some decent pieces, but the standouts play the same type of game (Drysdale, Andrae, York)
They have zero center depth.
It’s going to be a rough one in PHI for quite some time.
I hadn’t thought about it until now. That 06 Sabres team has spawned 3 nhl gms…Grier, Drury, and Brierre. That was a fun team to watch…Erhoff on D, Miller in goal…should have won the cup, but their d core got decimated in the playoffs.
That sabres team also had sharks scout Thomas Vanek and one of the most underrated defensemen of all time in Teppo Numminem.
Open Question for everyone: What role do you think NHL Head Coaches play, and what do you think of Torts? (Not for SJ, but just overall). I’m sure it varies, but I imagine that they’re kinda like a sports psychologist that has an agenda, to manipulate the players to perform at their best and play with unity. They gotta talk the talk, maintain an image that the players respect, and get everyone to buy in mentally. It seems like the assistant coaches determine specific strategies and special teams formations. On Torts, on one hand, I love watching his temper tantrums… Read more »
My sense is that Torts is a really good coach who wears out his welcome rather quickly. Gerard Gallant is similar in that regard. Most NHL coaches wear out their welcome after about 5 years or so. It goes faster with Torts
Suspect many players benefit from a stint with Torts and his demanding approach.
Torts isn’t really a rebuild coach. His style is most beneficial for a contending team.
In much of life, this phrase applies: “they need to know that you care before they care about what you know.
Sounds like the way Warsofsky sees Torts
Sharks just blew a 2 goal lead with less than a minute left. It doesn’t get any sharkier than that. Just pathetic.