REPORT: Sharks ‘Likely’ To Keep Brian Wiseman To Continue Power Play Success

The San Jose Sharks have a new head coach in Ryan Warsofsky…what about the rest of his staff?

Of course, Warsofsky was an assistant coach under David Quinn for the past two seasons, along with Brian Wiseman and Scott Gordon.

Warsofsky ran the defense and the penalty kill, so he’ll have to replace himself.

Gordon and Wiseman shared both the forwards and the power play.

Yesterday, Jeff Marek reported on his eponymous show, “It’s most likely that Brian Wiseman stays on the bench with Warsofsky. There’s a strong desire for that happen.”

In a season from hell for the Sharks, the power play was something of a bright spot. From Jan. 31, San Jose was actually seventh in the NHL with a 25.3 Power Play %.

Marek has been saying that there’s a good amount of interest league-wide in Wiseman, who was an Edmonton Oilers assistant coach from 2019 to 2022. Wiseman worked with fellow assistant coach Glen Gulutzan to help the Oilers to a 27.6 Power Play %, the best success rate in the NHL in that period of time.

So who else will fill out Warsofsky’s bench?

Could Gordon also come back? Or will Warsofsky try to turn to familiar face, Patrick Dwyer, who was his assistant with the Charlotte Checkers and Chicago Wolves? Dwyer, however, was hired by the Minnesota Wild as an assistant coach last year, so he might not be free to leave.

Earlier this summer, SJHN reported that the San Jose Sharks wanted to bring back goaltending coach Thomas Speer.