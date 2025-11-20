Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Reaves Shares Story Behind Sharks’ New Player of the Game Award

Published

5 hours ago

on

By

What do a tissue box, a hammer, and cleaning spray have in common?

They’ve all been used as San Jose Sharks player of the game awards this season after wins.

But now, the Sharks have leveled up.

Ryan Reaves purchased a massive Shark tooth necklace to adorn the neck of the player of the game. And he added one rule – you have to wear it, shirtless, during interviews, if you win it.

The first player that applied to, naturally, was Macklin Celebrini, who wore the necklace, while shirtless, in interviews postgame, following his game-winning overtime hat trick on Tuesday night.

Reaves explained the new tradition here:

 

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Ryan Warsofsky and John Klingberg on his the defenseman’s benching.

Will Smith set the standard against the Seattle Kraken.

Is Tyler Toffoli finding his game again?

Barclay Goodrow and Blake Coleman on what the Sharks could learn from the Tampa Bay Lightning?

An update on Jeff Skinner‘s injury.

Other Sharks News…

Brodie Brazil and Drew Remenda broke down the San Jose Sharks’ win over the Utah Mammoth.

Macklin Celebrini’s heroics don’t mean the Sharks don’t still have issues.

Shifting the culture is more important to Celebrini than getting wins.

Celebrini is the Sharks’ Steph Curry.

Around the NHL…

The Winnipeg Jets signed captain Adam Lowry to a five-year contract extension.

Youthful energy is sweeping the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Charlie McAvoy underwent surgery after leaving a game with an apparent face injury.

Freak accidents are keeping two Florida Panthers out.

The NHL unveiled the uniforms for the upcoming Winter Classic.

Porter Martone is making an early case for the Hobey Baker Award.

Looking at every NHL teams’ playoff chances.

New York Islanders’ coach Patrick Roy voiced his frustration after a Mikko Rantanen hit.

 

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating