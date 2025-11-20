SJHN Daily: Reaves Shares Story Behind Sharks’ New Player of the Game Award

What do a tissue box, a hammer, and cleaning spray have in common?

They’ve all been used as San Jose Sharks player of the game awards this season after wins.

But now, the Sharks have leveled up.

Ryan Reaves purchased a massive Shark tooth necklace to adorn the neck of the player of the game. And he added one rule – you have to wear it, shirtless, during interviews, if you win it.

The first player that applied to, naturally, was Macklin Celebrini, who wore the necklace, while shirtless, in interviews postgame, following his game-winning overtime hat trick on Tuesday night.

Reaves explained the new tradition here:

Tarps off, Shark tooth necklace on. A new tradition has begun. pic.twitter.com/Wml6WPPm4W — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 19, 2025

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Ryan Warsofsky and John Klingberg on his the defenseman’s benching.

Will Smith set the standard against the Seattle Kraken.

Is Tyler Toffoli finding his game again?

Barclay Goodrow and Blake Coleman on what the Sharks could learn from the Tampa Bay Lightning?

An update on Jeff Skinner‘s injury.

Other Sharks News…

Brodie Brazil and Drew Remenda broke down the San Jose Sharks’ win over the Utah Mammoth.

Macklin Celebrini’s heroics don’t mean the Sharks don’t still have issues.

Shifting the culture is more important to Celebrini than getting wins.

Celebrini is the Sharks’ Steph Curry.

I don't know if any player guest has ever come ready for our bullshit more than Sam. Made an EXCELLENT impression on us https://t.co/m6DBrATy8Z — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 19, 2025

Contrary to popular belief, Joe Thornton does not color his beard 🧔‍♂️ Tabea Thornton catches up with @catbtoffoli and Julie Petry to talk about Jumbo's iconic beard. Catch the full episode of Never Offside ➡️ https://t.co/5YY2G5LqUO pic.twitter.com/YxkJHRxlhR — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) November 19, 2025

To be clear these pro athletes are very athletic. 🏒 pic.twitter.com/wFIwJzcczq — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 20, 2025

Sharks as anime characters? Say less. 🤩 See you Saturday for our SharKPOP x Anime night presented by Maru-Hi. Every fan will get an anime team poster! 🎟️: https://t.co/3RdKYaqq93 pic.twitter.com/kPUtST8F0k — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 19, 2025

Around the NHL…

The Winnipeg Jets signed captain Adam Lowry to a five-year contract extension.

Youthful energy is sweeping the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Charlie McAvoy underwent surgery after leaving a game with an apparent face injury.

Freak accidents are keeping two Florida Panthers out.

The NHL unveiled the uniforms for the upcoming Winter Classic.

Porter Martone is making an early case for the Hobey Baker Award.

Looking at every NHL teams’ playoff chances.

New York Islanders’ coach Patrick Roy voiced his frustration after a Mikko Rantanen hit.