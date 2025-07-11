San Jose Sharks
Sharks Acquire Reaves for Thrun
The San Jose Sharks have acquired winger Ryan Reaves from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Henry Thrun.
Reaves, a 38-year-old enforcer, is in the final season of his three-year contract that he signed back in 2023. He carries a salary and a cap hit of $1.35 million, and will likely be used to help protect young San Jose Sharks stars like Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. Last season with the Maple Leafs, Reaves played in 35 games and had two assists. He also had a three-game stint in the American Hockey League, where he scored a single goal for the Toronto Marlies.
Sharks fans may remember Reaves specifically for his time with the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 playoffs, and his battles with Evander Kane. Reaves has suited up for 912 NHL games with the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Golden Knights, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, and Maple Leafs.
Trading Thrun, perhaps an unpopular move, helps clear up an obvious logjam of defensemen following the acquisitions of Nick Leddy and Dmitry Orlov in free agency. Thrun, 24, didn’t have a clear pathway to playing time with the San Jose Sharks at this stage and was out of options, and general manager Mike Grier opted to add some gritty depth to the organization. He’s signed next year for $1 million AAV and will be an RFA.
Good move for both Reaves and Thrun. Reaves is not much of a skater, but it he can still intimidate a bit that can allow the smaller guys to play larger. Reaves has been a great interview in the past so that might help. Hopefully he and Evander Kane can renew their verbal jousting w/one another.
This is sad. Who’s Reaves better than in the current lineup? Nobody. Enforcer? Yeah… but someone needs to play too. Thrun spending time in Cuda would help the team and maybe help him develop a little. Now what? Throwing punches sometimes?
Thrun would never have made it to the Cuda. He’s not waiver exempt anymore.
Well, we don’t know how Thrun will be after the summer. Maybe we could move Vinny instead since his ceiling is clear?
Or maybe they do know and then it’s just an equal swap. Clear the D logjam, get someone a bit punchier than Goody.
Reeves is better at his specialty than anyone on the Sharks currently. Now Goodrow doesn’t have to pretend to be an enforcer.
Thrun was bad last year but I think he was rushed into the NHL and played unsheltered minutes on a really bad team with bad D partners. The Sharks mishandled his development. I would have sent him to the AHL to restart his development and regain his confidence. If he got picked up off waivers, no big loss. He’s young enough that he might have turned things around in the AHL and become a good player for the Cuda or a more valuable future trading chip. Sharks should have gotten a pick for taking Reaves off of Toronto’s books. Can… Read more »
Thrun earned first pair minutes last season. He was playing mostly pretty well until he got injured then struggled after.
Which Thrun were you watching.
He wouldn’t have made this iteration of the sharks and would have lost him to waivers for nothing. He’s not very good
Even without Dickinson, Thrun wasn’t making it over Orlov, Leddy, Mukhamadullin and Mario.
I began my “can’t stand ya” affair with Reeves in those vegas battles, but the more I watched over the years, I realized that it was Sharks that had the real a$$ hat, at the time. Reeves unlike Kane, seemed to be well liked by his teammates, helped chemistry, not hindering it. His play has dropped off since those days, hence his moving around last few years. As far as the move, i keep seeing/hearing this idea of Sharks getting a pick or something for taking his Salary, like it is 1.3mil, that is not pick worthy. It can basically… Read more »
Agree 100%. If Grier is still able to address one more top 9 forward this off season is mostly a success.
Perfect take.
Yeah, I was trying to formulate my opinion but couldn’t really put it all together. But this is it.
I approve this message or my name isn’t Dick Scissorshaft
To me, what makes the return pick-worthy is Thrun’s upside potential. He’s young enough and has a chance to become a bottom pair defenseman on a respectable team. Forecast his NHL career going forward from here and it far exceeds the vast majority of picks in rounds 5, 6 and 7. If Toronto put Reaves on waivers (and they sent him down to the Marlies last season), he’s not getting claimed.If Thrun hits waivers, he’s likely getting claimed. There’s a value difference. Best guess is Reaves is here so Desharnais doesn’t need to play every game to have an enforcer… Read more »
Stenlund. Vatrano. That is all.
You think Vatrano is going to oblige Reaves? He is 5’10 and a 30 goal scorer, we need someone who is a peer of his call him on. Like Mario that would be a nice matchup. he’s going to laugh reeves of the ice if he tries anything.
They don’t have to oblige. Steve Moore didn’t oblige Todd Bertuzzi.
Vatrano is going to get his. He can laugh as they are sweeping his teeth off the ice for all I care. That was one of the dirtiest hits we saw all year and Stenlund had the other two. They are both getting theirs.
Anaheim won’t let him fight Reaves, they’ll send out Gudas instead. Reaves is simply there as a deterrent.
If Gudas get his face punched as Vatrano ‘s champion and the Sharks pound Vatrano into the boards repeatedly, that is acceptable
Another deal out there yesterday was Dumba getting moved with a 2nd for a bag of chips. Let’s say Thrun was that bag of chips instead. Would anyone have liked that? Obviously Dumba doesn’t even change the log jam, I’m just presenting the “we should have gotten a pick” scenario with some real world context. I’m honestly thinking the simple Reeves move is a better choice. The money doesn’t matter even a little, but it does clear space and Reeves will have a defined, if limited role. Fact of the matter is the league was taking shots at the kids… Read more »
Dumba is a $3.75M cap hit.
And the point you are making is _____?
Terrible contract? Check.
Bad player? Check.
Do the Sharks have enough cap room? They do.
I think people out there are expecting a Walman deal every year now and that isn’t going to happen.
My point is that if the money doesn’t matter, might as well get a guy who gives you something you didn’t have.
Reaves doesn’t even fight anymore and our vibes are fine as is. Overall nothing drastically changes but it also doesn’t make a lot of sense
It’s not about fighting. It’s about having more than just Goodrow there to protect all these young guns this season. San Jose is likely icing 5-6 players that are under 20-21 years of age. It’s insurance. And it’s only 1 season.
Doesn’t your second sentence contradict your first sentence?
I mean Thrun had more fights than Reaves last year. He just doesn’t fight anymore, hes what 39? It’d be fine if he fought but he’s more or less a cheerleader who’s as bad or worse than goodrow except he doesn’t PK. Not a huge needle moving move but also we just traded a 24 year old D man for 39 year old enforcer who doesn’t really enforce. That’s bad value
Mr. Grier! Your beyond awesome!!That move what brings Mr. REEVES to our club we didn’t have sorley needed. Trust he has a little left n the tank more importantly he can teach a young Shark the ropes without taking stupid penalties. Great move an his experience is something he can pass on to young Sharks..
“That move what brings Mr. REEVES to our club we didn’t have sorley needed.” Translator? Anyone??
While I support the idea of getting a physical player to protect the young guys, reaves is not that guy. He is too old and has lost too many steps. He can no longer play at an nhl level and might be the worst forward in the league.
Giovani Smith couldnt crack this lineup. Reaves will be worse.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ly8m7sXXKJ8&t=7896s
Reaves from a few days ago. he talks about his health and a lot of other stuff
Reaves interview begins at 1:18:30 mark
My initial reaction was “WTF!, I HATE THIS GUY”. I had exactly the same reaction when the Sharks got Raffi, however I grew to like him.
I wish Thrun the best, he seems a good and smart guy, but as others have mentioned, he would probably get sent through waivers as he was probably the 8th or 9th best Dman for the Sharks now, and there is no guarantee he would not get claimed.
Hopefully Reaves can protect the young guns, at least a little.
GO SHARKS!
I think it’s a good move, it makes sense and clears up room in D corps. Thrun was likely never gonna play well enough to be a part of the core going forward