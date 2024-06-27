REPORT: Sharks Interested in McGroarty?

It appears that the San Jose Sharks are interested in Rutger McGroarty.

That’s what Murat Ates of The Athletic is reporting, though he didn’t share the degree of the Sharks’ interest.

Of course, any team should be interested in a prospect of McGroarty’s caliber, depending on the cost in a trade.

The 14th pick of the 2022 Draft, the 6-foot-1 forward has excelled since then, in two seasons at the University of Michigan, piling up 34 goals and 57 assists in just 74 games. He was also captain of the gold medal-winning USA side at the 2024 World Junior Championships.

“Winnipeg wanted to sign McGroarty to a professional contract in April but was unwilling to promise a path to playing time,” Ates wrote about the impasse between Winnipeg and McGroarty. “The Jets didn’t view McGroarty as ready to make that kind of impact, nor were they ready to guarantee him a roster spot in the NHL next season.”

Good news, the rebuilding San Jose Sharks should have plenty of playing time to offer.

A rugged winger, McGroarty would seemingly be a perfect fit for the Sharks, except for persistent questions about his skating.

So what could the Sharks send to the Jets?

Ates wasn’t sure, but he did note that the San Jose Sharks are armed to the teeth to make a competitive offer, from the No. 14, 33, 42, and 53 picks at the 2024 Draft, to very good prospects like Quentin Musty, Shakir Mukhamadullin, or Filip Bystedt.

McGroarty is clearly a realistic target for San Jose, it just depends on how much they like him.