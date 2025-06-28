San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Pick Richard Gallant at No. 210 in 2025 Draft
The San Jose Sharks have selected Richard Gallant with the No. 210 pick of the 2025 Draft.
Gallant, a 5-foot-8 winger, put up 40 goals and 75 points for the US program between the NTDP and USHL this past season. He also added five goals and an assist for Team USA at the U-18’s. He’s ticketed to go to Harvard this fall.
He played with fellow 2025 San Jose Sharks’ picks Cole McKinney and Teddy Mutryn at the U-18’s.
The Elite Prospects 2025 Draft Guide said about Gallant: “Gallant plays a creative, high-speed game focused on creating and exploiting gaps in coverage. He shifts wide, dragging the defence with him, and then cuts inside. Give-and-gos, hard drives, and quick cutbacks to find the trailer all became commonplace in his game down the stretch.”
Gallant is the last pick of the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 Draft.
Sharks made 9 picks but didn’t pick one RHD.
Oh well, I’d rather they still go BPA
I think at this point, given the way they’ve drafted in the first two rounds the last three seasons, we can safely assume that Grier and co don’t see a homegrown top four RHD as an organizational priority. It makes sense, Smith and Celebrini are ready to contribute now, as is Eklund. Misa, Chernyshov, Dickinson and Musty are all 1-2 years away at most. The Sharks need older, more established defensemen to grow with this group. The players they picked yesterday and today, Misa aside, we probably won’t see for 4-5 years at least. That doesn’t help address any immediate… Read more »
RHDs still have an intrinsic value bump in comparison to LHD due to the scarcity of the resource. Which in turn makes them good trade chips to have, even in the case of trading for the now as opposed to investing in the future.
Some of the later picks today…I am not a big fan of.
I buy most of this. I differ a bit on your timelines on when the young ones will be ready. They’ll be good NHLers, I hope, by age 23/24. They may make the league before then, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be good. Ravensbergen and Wang are 2031 players. Wang just has so much work to do and big d-men usually take longer to develop anyway. You can have a goalie who is still a mystery at age 25 (Rinne, for example). I kinda hate to say it this way, but there’s a good chance its post-Hasso. He may be… Read more »
I’m guessing Grier plans to acquire the RDs via trade or FA. And perhaps be in a position to take Verhoeff next year. I thought Fiddler would’ve been worth a pick at 33. He has cons to his game but he fits a need. Wang’s movement and agility is pretty impressive for his size though. Who knows?
I think the Sharks probably saw Wang’s upside as just way higher than Fiddler, and I think I agree, especially after “meeting” the kid today. I just loved his attitude and how he knows how much work he has to do. I could feel his passion for the game and I really have no doubt he’s going to put that work in. He’s the kind of player where especially on playoff teams, you see big D-men who were drafted outside the top 20 or 30 and you wonder how the hell that happened because this kid is amazing. He’s got… Read more »
In some videos I watched on other people, I noticed a guy who showed up a bit. An overager named Marco Mignosa who played for Soo. He seemed to make small and smart plays — the sorts that have impact and don’t make the highlights. Went to the stats and he put up 90 pts in 63 games (+10) and I was wondering if the Sharks might grab him. He was there at 210, but the Sharks went with a different forward. Mignosa went 5 picks later to Tampa.
Gallant is more than 2 years younger, and he definitely put up some raw numbers, too. Those calls are tough at that part of the draft. Chances are none of those guys make it anyway