BREAKING: Sharks Pick Richard Gallant at No. 210 in 2025 Draft

The San Jose Sharks have selected Richard Gallant with the No. 210 pick of the 2025 Draft.

Gallant, a 5-foot-8 winger, put up 40 goals and 75 points for the US program between the NTDP and USHL this past season. He also added five goals and an assist for Team USA at the U-18’s. He’s ticketed to go to Harvard this fall.

He played with fellow 2025 San Jose Sharks’ picks Cole McKinney and Teddy Mutryn at the U-18’s.

The Elite Prospects 2025 Draft Guide said about Gallant: “Gallant plays a creative, high-speed game focused on creating and exploiting gaps in coverage. He shifts wide, dragging the defence with him, and then cuts inside. Give-and-gos, hard drives, and quick cutbacks to find the trailer all became commonplace in his game down the stretch.”

Gallant is the last pick of the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 Draft.