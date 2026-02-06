Sharks Launch Website, With New Images, for Re-Imagined SAP Center

The San Jose Sharks released more images of their plans for a re-imagined SAP Center.

The San Jose Sharks have announced $425 million in planned renovations and upgrades to SAP Center, including: • A larger team store footprint

• Wider concourses throughout the arena

• Additional lower-bowl seating

• Upgraded and newly built luxury suites pic.twitter.com/kcZJEczKe1 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 4, 2026

The “Teal Reimagination” was hinted at by San Jose Sharks’ president Jonathan Becher last month:

“We’re going to launch a website as early as next week, by the end of next week, where we’re going to show some early previews of those images—the ones that have been approved,” Becher said at the State of the Sharks meeting on Jan. 23. “We’re going to keep updating that website, probably on a monthly basis in the next two or three years, as more and more things get approved.”

Yesterday, the San Jose Sharks launched the website along with a newsletter to fans:

“The website offers early glimpses into how all fan experiences, Sharks culture, our communities, and the standard of luxury are being reimagined together — without giving everything away at once,” the newsletter said.

“We want to make this a literal shark tank,” Becher said last month.

The website shows initial renderings for a shark tank-like exterior for SAP Center, three-times as large team store, “expanded concourses and redesigned pathways,” increased lower bowl seating, outdoor concourse sections, increased bathroom capacity, and viewing areas within the concourse and dining areas.

For fans desiring more luxury, the website teases the bottom-of-stadium “Legends Level.” The level will contain the Cove Suites, Captain’s Lounge, and First Line Lounge. The First Line Lounge appears to have bar seating just behind one of the goals, similar to San Jose Barracuda’s Tech CU Arena.

Per the newsletter, the site is “the first public window into a multi-year transformation of SAP Center.”