Tissue Box? Hammer? What’s Going on With Sharks’ Locker Room Player of the Game Award?
It was a tissue box after the San Jose Sharks wiped the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. It was hammer after the Sharks nailed it in OT over the Colorado Avalanche last Saturday.
Needless to say, the San Jose Sharks’ locker room really needs a much cooler player-of-the-game award after wins.
Tonight's honors: YAROSLAV ASKAROV
Tissues for our happy tears 🤧 pic.twitter.com/t3cdGWlVWA
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 6, 2025
Phil nailed it today 👏 pic.twitter.com/e119B8wDHT
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 1, 2025
“I think our player-of-the-game item was lost in transit,” Alex Nedeljkovic said. “We’re just kind of going with whatever’s around right now.”
Well, that explains it!
Good thing, Ryan Reaves to the rescue.
Reaves said that the secret player-of-the-game award, which he purchased for a not small price, is indeed in the mail, and expected to arrive just in time for Friday’s match-up against the Winnipeg Jets.
Hopefully, the San Jose Sharks will get a chance (or two) to reveal the award this weekend, after a tough back-to-back against defending Presidents’ Trophy winner Winnipeg or defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.
Definitely need some follow-up to see what Reaves comes up with!
