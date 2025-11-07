San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #15: Reaves Returns, Eklund to IR, Misa Injury Details, Why Sit Dickinson?
Ryan Reaves is back.
The veteran enforcer suffered a lower-body injury on a breakaway on Oct. 28 against the Los Angeles Kings.
“Typical of me getting hurt on a breakaway,” Reaves, career-high nine goals in a season, quipped. “I think I got caught up in [Darcy Kuemper’s] pad trying to get the rebound, and my momentum just kind of flipped me around and just hammered my legs.”
Good news for Reaves, the injury was short-term.
The San Jose Sharks could use who Ryan Warsofsky called his “fifth coach” back.
“I definitely appreciate that. I take a lot of pride in helping any way I can,” Reaves said, when asked about the compliment. “Everybody’s got a role on a team, and mine’s just a little different than everybody else’s.”
He elaborated: “I don’t play big minutes like some of these guys. Some games, based on penalties, I’m only playing four or five minutes. So I try and help out in other ways, whether it’s yelling at guys from the ice, telling them heads-up, or somebody jumps out of position and I notice it, letting them know, energy whenever I can.”
San Jose Sharks (5-6-3)
Alex Nedeljkovic draws the start in the first leg of a back-to-back.
Sam Dickinson will sit, in favor of Ryan Reaves, as the Sharks ran 11-7 last game.
This is the projected line-up:
Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith
Kurashev-Wennberg-Graf
Skinner-Dellandrea-Cardwell
Goodrow-Gaudette-Reaves
Orlov-Liljegren
Ferraro-Klingberg
Mukhamadullin-Desharnais
Nedeljkovic
Dickinson will sit. Warsofsky made clear it was because of the back-to-back, managing his schedule, not performance-related.
Confirms Nedeljkovic will start
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 7, 2025
Also, while William Eklund (lower-body) has skated for 2-3 straight days, he was placed on IR, so the Sharks could activate Reaves.
Eklund has officially gone on IR, Ryan Reaves has been activated.
Eklund's placement on IR can be retroactive, so he'll miss tomorrow, for sure, but he could potentially be available for the upcoming road trip.
Warsofsky says he's trending in the right direction
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 7, 2025
There’s also more clarity on Michael Misa’s lower-body injury, suffered at morning skate in Seattle on Wednesday.
Warsofsky did add that they're comfortable with that timeline, won't be worse than that
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 7, 2025
“It happened during our power play drill,” Warsofsky said. “A puck battle and something happened.”
The San Jose Sharks bench boss declined to elaborate further.
Winnipeg Jets (9-4-0)
#NHLJets line rushes in San Jose:
Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi
Namestnikov-Toews-Iafallo
Niederreiter-Lowry-Chibrikov
Koepke-Ford-Pearson
Lambert, Perfetti
Morrissey-DeMelo
Stanley-Pionk
Fleury-Schenn
Samberg (non-contact)-Miller
Hellebuyck
Comrie
— Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) November 7, 2025
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Why do coaches and players keep injury details so private, even after the injury has healed?
Fear of other teams targeting the area to re-injure the player. Consensus among league commentators (including ex-players and coaches) seems to be that’s a real thing, particular once you get closer to playoffs and games becoming higher stakes.
I think it’s because players on other teams will attack any weaknesses, and it might be true that the injury never quite heals during the season, so the possibility of aggravating it always exists.
Be curious to see if Reevo gets into coaching or media after he retires. It seems like he would do well at either one.
I think he probably would have a future in either one.
100%
I thought he’s already said he wants coach? Wants to be with the team. Historically goons have made for good coaches.
I didn’t know he had already said that. Certainly, the quotes here suggests he has coaching ambitions.
I wonder if it’s a situation with Misa where they send him down the the A on a “conditioning stint” then goes and plays the WJC and comes back afterwards?
Something to think about.
Still don’t get why his “advisors” didn’t advise him to go the NCAA route. Would be a better development path than playing 10-minutes a night every other game.
Please don’t put your microphone in front of the TV camera during the postgame interviews. Be mindful 😀