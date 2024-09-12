Musty on Working With Crosby’s Trainer, Getting Quicker

Quentin Musty is hoping that being with the best this summer will help him be with the best this fall.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2023 first-round pick spent the summer training with Andy O’Brien in Toronto, hoping that experience will be a springboard toward breaking camp this fall with the big club.

O’Brien, most famously, is Sidney Crosby’s long-time strength and conditioning coach.

Before Rookie Faceoff, Musty spoke on what he’s worked on physically this summer, in hopes of making the San Jose Sharks, and the NHL’ers that he trained with.

Quentin Musty, on teasing fellow San Jose Sharks prospect Will Smith about his hair on Instagram:

Just messing around with him, but yeah, looks good now. It’s nice and long.

Musty, on his summer:

For me, just trying to get faster, working on my skating, and trying to keep up with the level that you want to get here.

Dropped a couple percent body fat, and felt I got a lot stronger and quicker. It was a pretty successful summer for me.

Musty, on if he trained with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon:

Crosby and MacKinnon are up in Halifax still, and Andy goes back and forth. There’s still a lot of high-end guys there, you know, Sam Bennett, who obviously just won the Stanley Cup, a lot of other guys. It’s just kind of like here, trying to surround yourself with players of high-caliber and trying to learn from them.