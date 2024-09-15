It’s Just Rookie Faceoff, But Sharks Are Wiping Teams Off the Map

It’s just Rookie Faceoff.

But the Sharks wiping teams off the map, like they did on Sunday, 7-2 over the Anaheim Ducks? After a 3-2 victory, where they controlled play for 60 minutes (San Jose 47-20 shots), over Utah Hockey Club on Friday?

It’s been a long time, at any level, that the Sharks have felt like a powerhouse. And maybe, just maybe, if these games are any indication, GM Mike Grier has lay the foundation for just that.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, of course. But San Jose Barracuda head coach John McCarthy, who’s helming this Sharks squad, has seen plenty of losses for both the Sharks and Barracuda over the last five years.

Both San Jose squads, save the 2020-21 Cuda, have missed the playoffs for five straight seasons.

So if you’re a Sharks fan, it’s hard not to get excited — and it’s easy to picture this wagon rolling into SAP Center soon.

“Yeah, it’s exciting. Even after development camp, you see that there’s some really, really talented players in the system,” McCarthy said. “It is an exciting time for the organization, and these guys should be excited too. There’s opportunity.”

Doubly impressive tonight is that the Sharks were able to steamroll a decent Ducks squad, even without their very best player, 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini, who was resting.

Anaheim actually skated 13 draft picks tonight, compared to just 10 for San Jose, though the Sharks had four first-rounders, Will Smith, Quentin Musty, Filip Bystedt, and Sam Dickinson to the Ducks’ one, Cutter Gauthier. Anaheim did have five second-rounders to San Jose’s one.

Among the Sharks standouts, Musty dropped a hat trick and an assist, fourth-rounder Luca Cagnoni had a goal and two assists, and second-rounder Kasper Halttunen scored a goal and an assist.

“It’s pretty easy when you’re playing with these guys,” Musty said. “Couple nice passes [from Collin Graf], another one from Smitty at the end.”

Graf to Musty! Dominant power play work from Smith, Halttunen & Cagnoni pic.twitter.com/e813xeKNbH — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 16, 2024

Hat trick for Musty! pic.twitter.com/QGCHQ9CJbv — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 16, 2024

Smith knows all about being part of a wagon — last year, the 2023 fourth-overall pick made the NCAA Championship Game with Gauthier on Boston College.

“You saw,” Smith said of 6-foot-2 Musty, “it’s legit, everything about his game. He can play that physical game, and obviously, he can put it in the back in the net.”

Dickinson knows all about being part of a wagon — last year, he made the Memorial Cup Final with Halttunen on the London Knights.

“It’s a little bit of similarities going, we’ve got a really good team,” he said. “It’s just the way that we play, everybody buys into that system. We play the right way. We play hard. Guys out there, block shots. Guys out there, forecheck hard and that kind of stuff. It’s the little things that we do really well, that’s what makes us a wagon, or whatever you call it.”

Yes, it’s just Rookie Faceoff.

But look, aren’t those the expectations for the top-rated Sharks prospects pool in this tournament? They should dominate, and it’s only a concern when they don’t.

Well, no such concern so far.