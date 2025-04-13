Connect with us

My Thoughts on Musty’s Debut, Bystedt Leaves Game With Injury (+)

Published

2 minutes ago

on

Credit: Joey Cascarano/Sport Shots

Quentin Musty looked very comfortable on the rush in his pro debut.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2023 first-round pick, fresh from a prolific four years with the Sudbury Wolves, suited up for the Barracuda in a 4-0 loss to the Ontario Reign on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2 winger recorded a shot, and generally, made a favorable impression in his first game.

Here’s what I liked from Musty — and what needs work.

