My Thoughts on Musty’s Debut, Bystedt Leaves Game With Injury (+)

Quentin Musty looked very comfortable on the rush in his pro debut.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2023 first-round pick, fresh from a prolific four years with the Sudbury Wolves, suited up for the Barracuda in a 4-0 loss to the Ontario Reign on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2 winger recorded a shot, and generally, made a favorable impression in his first game.

Here’s what I liked from Musty — and what needs work.