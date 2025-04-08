SJHN Daily: Musty Joins Barracuda, Ex-Sharks Goalie Is Top Ovechkin Stopper

Quentin Musty is on his way to San Jose.

Following another strong season with the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL, one of the San Jose Sharks’ top prospects is joining the San Jose Barracuda, per Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News.

Musty was the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Sharks’ second pick of the event, behind fourth-overall selection Will Smith. The Sharks gave Musty a close look in training camp before ultimately sending him back to Sudbury, which started a whirlwind season for the 19-year-old. He initially requested a trade from the Wolves, and went back to his home in Hamburg, New York before ultimately reporting to Sudbury.

After reporting to the Wolves, Musty suffered an injury in a loss to the Oshawa Generals on November 24, which kept him out of the lineup until the middle of January. Despite the chaos surrounding his season, he had a very good season when he able to be on the ice. He scored 30 goals and totaled 59 points in just 33 games during the regular season. Meanwhile, in the Wolves’ short playoff run he was just as productive, with four points in three games.

Musty is expected to start practicing with the Barracuda on Tuesday.

Shakir Mukhamadullin‘s season is officially over.

Tyler Toffoli is injured, so Nikolai Kovalenko gets his chance.

What was San Jose Sharks legend Evgeni Nabokov‘s message to Alexander Ovechkin?

Nikolai Kovalenko and Macklin Celebrini tally assists on the score. With his 35th assist of the season, Celebrini has set a #SJSharks rookie record. https://t.co/nWfFsE6Aqi — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) April 8, 2025

