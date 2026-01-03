Connect with us

Preview/Lines #41: Klingberg Out This Afternoon, Cooper Talks Celebrini

Published

5 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

John Klingberg will miss the Saturday matinee against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The San Jose Sharks’ leading offensive defenseman by far — Klingberg’s nine goals is sixth among NHL rearguards and more than the entire output (six goals) of the rest of his team’s blueline — he will be replaced by Timothy Liljegren, who will be returning from an upper-body injury.

Klingberg suffered this lower-body injury, considered day-to-day, during the 4-3 New Year’s Eve shootout win over the Minnesota Wild.

San Jose Sharks (20-17-3)

Yaroslav Askarov will start.

This is how the Sharks practiced on Friday, and how lines are expected to look today:

Tampa Bay Lightning (24-13-3)

Andrei Vasilevskiy will start.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper, who will also helm Team Canada, spoke on Macklin Celebrini being on the team:

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning is at 1 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

 

3 Comments
Zeke

Jon Cooper, class act and always worth a listen.

Asking reporters where they’re from is such a boss move. It shows respect — its what a confident leader does. It cost nothing to do this, not even time (he’d leave when he needed to leave). Its how you win at life.

3
Reply
SnarkFan

Regenda with 2 goals. They’re going to change the Lily goal.

0
Reply
SnarkFan

Sharks not respected by the refs yet. It’ll come.

0
Reply

