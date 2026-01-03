San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #41: Klingberg Out This Afternoon, Cooper Talks Celebrini
John Klingberg will miss the Saturday matinee against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The San Jose Sharks’ leading offensive defenseman by far — Klingberg’s nine goals is sixth among NHL rearguards and more than the entire output (six goals) of the rest of his team’s blueline — he will be replaced by Timothy Liljegren, who will be returning from an upper-body injury.
Klingberg suffered this lower-body injury, considered day-to-day, during the 4-3 New Year’s Eve shootout win over the Minnesota Wild.
San Jose Sharks (20-17-3)
Yaroslav Askarov will start.
This is how the Sharks practiced on Friday, and how lines are expected to look today:
#SJSharks lines today, no Klingberg/Gaudette, Liljegren & Desharnais practicing:
Eklund-Celebrini-Chernyshov
Graf-Wennberg-Toffoli
Regenda-Dellandrea-Skinner
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Ferraro-Mukhamadullin
Orlov-Liljegren
Dickinson-Iorio
Leddy-Desharnais
#SJSharks power play groups at practice sans Klingberg…
PP1: Orlov-Celebrini-Eklund-Toffoli-Wennberg
PP2: Liljegren-Skinner-Graf-Chernyshov-Regenda
Tampa Bay Lightning (24-13-3)
Andrei Vasilevskiy will start.
Jon Cooper has fun with the Celebrini Effect, taking a straw poll of all the reporters waiting for him today & where they’re from.
He joked later, after a couple Lightning questions from @JSB_TV: “Alright, let’s go with the Celebrini questions.” pic.twitter.com/Qq8MWrrn8I
Lightning head coach Jon Cooper, who will also helm Team Canada, spoke on Macklin Celebrini being on the team:
