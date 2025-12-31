Preview/Lines #40: Nico Sturm Proud of Celebrini, Mukhamadullin Game-Time Decision

Nico Sturm says that he told Macklin Celebrini how proud he was of him earlier this year in Minnesota.

This is Sturm’s return to San Jose, after the San Jose Sharks traded him and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Florida Panthers last Trade Deadline for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Sturm was a reliable centerman through some tough years in San Jose, from 2022 to last season.

Sturm also shared how he and fiancee Taylor Turnquist are doing!

San Jose Hockey Now caught up with Sturm on Tuesday afternoon:

San Jose Sharks (19-17-3)

Yaroslav Askarov will start.

Pavol Regenda is on the third line, in for Adam Gaudette (lower-body).

Shakir Mukhamadullin is a game-time decision; if he can’t go, Nick Leddy is in.

This is what the lines should look like:

Eklund-Celebrini-Chernyshov

Graf-Wennberg-Toffoli

Skinner-Dellandrea-Regenda

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves

Orlov-Klingberg

Ferraro-Mukhamadullin

Dickinson-Iorio

Askarov

Minnesota Wild (24-10-6)

Per NHL.com, these are how the Wild will line up:

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov – Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Vinnie Hinostroza — Ryan Hartman– Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm – Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild is at 1 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.