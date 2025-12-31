San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #40: Nico Sturm Proud of Celebrini, Mukhamadullin Game-Time Decision
Nico Sturm says that he told Macklin Celebrini how proud he was of him earlier this year in Minnesota.
This is Sturm’s return to San Jose, after the San Jose Sharks traded him and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Florida Panthers last Trade Deadline for a 2026 fourth-round pick.
Sturm was a reliable centerman through some tough years in San Jose, from 2022 to last season.
Sturm also shared how he and fiancee Taylor Turnquist are doing!
San Jose Hockey Now caught up with Sturm on Tuesday afternoon:
San Jose Sharks (19-17-3)
Yaroslav Askarov will start.
Pavol Regenda is on the third line, in for Adam Gaudette (lower-body).
Shakir Mukhamadullin is a game-time decision; if he can’t go, Nick Leddy is in.
This is what the lines should look like:
Eklund-Celebrini-Chernyshov
Graf-Wennberg-Toffoli
Skinner-Dellandrea-Regenda
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Mukhamadullin
Dickinson-Iorio
Askarov
Minnesota Wild (24-10-6)
Per NHL.com, these are how the Wild will line up:
Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov – Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Vinnie Hinostroza — Ryan Hartman– Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm – Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild is at 1 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Dang, Sturm was a good Shark. I wish they still had him, but I guess that’s how we’ll feel about Wennberg one day
Loved the guy but UpChuck seems like he will grow into a great replacement.