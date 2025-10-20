Sharks Practice: Warsofsky Apologizes, New Lines, Mukhamadullin Injury Update

ELMONT, N.Y. — Ryan Warsofsky began his post-practice media availability with an apology.

On Saturday, after his San Jose Sharks, the only team in the NHL without a win, lost 3-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the exasperated head coach said, “I’d give up one of my children for a fucking win.”

Of course, Warsofsky wasn’t being serious about sacrificing either his wife Caroline or their two kids, but it was a sign of how much of a toll that the losing was taking on the young, ultra-competitive bench boss.

The quote, however, went viral, beyond even hockey circles, appearing in the Daily Mail and other international outlets.

Warsofsky, unprompted, made this statement today: “I love my kids. I would never give them up. I love my wife. Obviously, I’m a passionate, emotional person, and probably got ahead of me there, and so I apologize for those comments.”

Otherwise in practice today, the 0-3-2 San Jose Sharks didn’t look like a team that was weighed down, which is probably a good thing, the best way for them to snap their winless streak.

They take on the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

A lot of #SJSharks went to Book of Mormon yesterday. "It was great," Celebrini said. He and Dellandrea noted that Reaves is the big Broadway guy on the team, Reaves has seen it 7 times — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 20, 2025

The Sharks ran some interesting lines today, we’ll verify them tomorrow. We didn’t have a full availability with Warsofsky today, so weren’t able to get to every line-up question.

Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Skinner

Graf-Misa-Gaudette

Goodrow-Dellandrea-Reaves

Kurashev

Orlov-Ferraro

Leddy-Iorio

Dickinson-Desharnais

Cagnoni-Liljegren

Klingberg (left ice before lines)

Yaroslav Askarov did tell Sharks Hockey Digest that he’s starting tomorrow against Ilya Sorokin.

It appears that Philipp Kurashev could be the odd man out.

We should also get a match-up of the 2025 No. 1 and 2 picks, Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa, tomorrow.

We did get these injury updates:

Timothy Liljegren (upper-body) appeared to practice in full. He’s still on IR but appears to be eligible to return on Oct. 23 against the New York Rangers.

John Klingberg (lower-body), however, did not make it through an entire practice, which was the original plan. Warsofsky didn’t have a post-practice update yet, but this isn’t good news.

Warsofsky did give further context on Shakir Mukhamadullin’s upper-body injury, sharing that he took a hit in practice and that this injury had nothing to do with the shoulder surgery that ended the young defenseman’s season last year. Mukhamadullin is on IR and can be considered out for this road trip.

All these injuries are considered day-to-day, as of now.