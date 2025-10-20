San Jose Sharks
Sharks Practice: Warsofsky Apologizes, New Lines, Mukhamadullin Injury Update
ELMONT, N.Y. — Ryan Warsofsky began his post-practice media availability with an apology.
On Saturday, after his San Jose Sharks, the only team in the NHL without a win, lost 3-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the exasperated head coach said, “I’d give up one of my children for a fucking win.”
Of course, Warsofsky wasn’t being serious about sacrificing either his wife Caroline or their two kids, but it was a sign of how much of a toll that the losing was taking on the young, ultra-competitive bench boss.
The quote, however, went viral, beyond even hockey circles, appearing in the Daily Mail and other international outlets.
Warsofsky, unprompted, made this statement today: “I love my kids. I would never give them up. I love my wife. Obviously, I’m a passionate, emotional person, and probably got ahead of me there, and so I apologize for those comments.”
Otherwise in practice today, the 0-3-2 San Jose Sharks didn’t look like a team that was weighed down, which is probably a good thing, the best way for them to snap their winless streak.
They take on the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
A lot of #SJSharks went to Book of Mormon yesterday.
"It was great," Celebrini said.
He and Dellandrea noted that Reaves is the big Broadway guy on the team, Reaves has seen it 7 times
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 20, 2025
The Sharks ran some interesting lines today, we’ll verify them tomorrow. We didn’t have a full availability with Warsofsky today, so weren’t able to get to every line-up question.
Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Skinner
Graf-Misa-Gaudette
Goodrow-Dellandrea-Reaves
Kurashev
Orlov-Ferraro
Leddy-Iorio
Dickinson-Desharnais
Cagnoni-Liljegren
Klingberg (left ice before lines)
#SJSharks power play groups:
Orlov-Smith-Celebrini-Toffoli-Eklund
Dickinson-Misa-Wennberg-Skinner-Gaudette
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 20, 2025
Yaroslav Askarov did tell Sharks Hockey Digest that he’s starting tomorrow against Ilya Sorokin.
It appears that Philipp Kurashev could be the odd man out.
We should also get a match-up of the 2025 No. 1 and 2 picks, Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa, tomorrow.
We did get these injury updates:
Timothy Liljegren (upper-body) appeared to practice in full. He’s still on IR but appears to be eligible to return on Oct. 23 against the New York Rangers.
John Klingberg (lower-body), however, did not make it through an entire practice, which was the original plan. Warsofsky didn’t have a post-practice update yet, but this isn’t good news.
Warsofsky did give further context on Shakir Mukhamadullin’s upper-body injury, sharing that he took a hit in practice and that this injury had nothing to do with the shoulder surgery that ended the young defenseman’s season last year. Mukhamadullin is on IR and can be considered out for this road trip.
All these injuries are considered day-to-day, as of now.
So relieved that he apologized. I was worried there was going to be a large cauldron center ice next game. Glad to know it was a joke.
Never in a million years would I have guessed Reaves is big into Broadway shows
Learning this while seeing EK9 get ever scummier, is making me like Reavo as a person, and I’m getting emotional whiplash.
Reaves seems like the kind of guy who will kick your ass and then you immediately want to go get a beer with him
Lines looking more reasonable. Would be even better with Misa on line 2 and Wennberg on line 3
Agree with you on switching up MIsa and Wennberg. I’d like to see Misa with top-6 wingers. Graf fits, but Gaudette not so much. Switching Misa and Wennberg would give Misa two top-6 wingers.
Still Warsofsky’s gonna do a lot of line changes over the course of the season — it’ll all get jumbled and probably sooner than later.
I imagine that if Misa continues to improve as each game is played, then we’ll see him centering the second line. I don’t know if the improvement between Carolina and Pitt is an outlier, but if he can keep that up I could see Warso giving him a chance at 2 C sooner rather than later.
Even if we know it’s not literal, saying you’d sacrifice a child for something like a win in a hockey game is one of those things that just isn’t done. There a lot of different things you can use in place of one of your kids.
So for the crowd who LOVED it and mocked anyone who didn’t, who are also the people who think the Sharks will be on the right track if they start winning games after the Olympics, you can continue to be embarrassed about the way you look at the world.
I concur. Seems this old fart was correct when I said Warso needed to issue a public apology & he did. Kudos to Warso. I will back up Fallooooon and state that those who thought it was funny haha should look in the mirror and ask yourself “Am I the problem or the solution?”. Because that type of sick sense of “humor” is what led to some Young Republicans to think gas chambers & rape are funny haha too. Maybe I just grew up in a more civil era. That civility is long gone from our society. And I am… Read more »
I’d sacrifice all of your kids for a win, too. I won’t apologize. Even if there’s a fire
Saw Book of Mormon once and it was fantastic.
That said, I’m not sure I’d see again until dementia really kicks in and all the jokes will be new again …
I think it’s reasonable to believe the priority for Reeves deciding to see it again was the opportunity to build relationships with his new teammates more so than a burning need to see it a 7th time. It could be that some of his other times seeing it were also to try and get teammates out together to see something he thought they would enjoy.
Not my call, but I’d seriously rethink Smith at winger. Been through the issues before, but I’ll add to it, why not now? Wennberg really isn’t a 2C and I feel like Eklund is pressing. I’d like to see Misa with a scoring winger and I’m not sold that Gaudette is the right fit. But he might be and I’m interested in the experiment. Ultimately though, I want to see Misa with higher-end talent, because that’s what he’ll be with for much of his career. And, it turns out, that 4th line is proving awfully sticky. Its been there every… Read more »
Maybe they should’ve tried harder to re-sign Granlund…sorry, I couldn’t resist haha
I was good with that idea. And, if it made sense, moving him at the trade deadline for a high pick.
Signing him to an 3x$7mil (his ANA deal) and trading (with his OK) him with 50% retained (assuming he was comparable to last season) would get a very nice return. And help Misa with his development.
Oh well, didn’t happen.
I do think the Sharks make a move for Pietrangelo’s contract at some point. Won’t get much, but Vegas is going to want the wiggle room and next season’s cap floor issue is going to be real.